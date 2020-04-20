The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New initiative brings artists, musicians to special needs children

Artists and musicians donate their time for these interactive performances, which include music, storytelling, and magic and animal shows.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 16:49
Musician Nitzan Roitman is one of the artists who performed in on the Artists TakeAction platform (photo credit: COURTESY OF NITZAN ROITMAN)
Musician Nitzan Roitman is one of the artists who performed in on the Artists TakeAction platform
(photo credit: COURTESY OF NITZAN ROITMAN)
A new initiative from the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) works to bring artists and musicians to the homes of disabled and at-risk children during the coronavirus crisis.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Israelis to stay home, leaving many sectors of the population – such as children with disabilities and at-risk youth – without access to interactive cognitive therapy.
As a result, JCT – as part of their TakeAction program in partnership with their LevTech Entrepreneurship Center and website-building company Wix – have launched a new online platform called Artists TakeAction. This allows musicians and artists to perform virtual shows and interact with the audience.
Performers donate their time for these interactive shows, which include music, storytelling, magic and animal shows. They are also allowed to publicize any other scheduled live virtual events on the site.
“Even weeks into this new reality of staying at home, we are all still working to adapt and create new ways to maintain good physical, emotional, and mental well-being, especially for vulnerable populations,” Orlee Guttman, JCT’s director of strategic Partnerships and co-founder of LevTech, said in a statement.
“With Artists TakeAction, we created the platform to bring interactive stimulation into the homes of those who need it. The response has been incredible thus far from parents, children and youth who rely on this type of interaction in their day-to-day lives. Wix has been an amazing partner with us through this and we are thrilled to be providing such an important service for so many.”
Over the past pilot week, some of the platform's events included concerts from musicians Mishael Dee, Nitzan Roitman, Shim Craimer and Nachman Solomon; a storytelling show with children's author Debbie Herman; a live show with Eli Balam's Animal Kingdom; and a performance by magician and mentalist Assaf Salomon.
In addition, a number of other organizations in Israel have partnered with the Aritsts TakeAction initiative. These include the Shalva organization, which works with individuals with disabilities; Zicron Menachem, an organization that tries to provide aid to those suffering from cancer; and Kav L'Noar, which supports at-risk youth.
Many other musicians and artists are transitioning to virtual performances during the coronavirus outbreak, some even doing it for free. This included a live performance by Israeli musician Idan Raichel, who livestreamed a free performance in March.
The TakeAction program is a wider-range program created in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It utilizes JCT's students, graduates and faculty to create new technological solutions for emerging emergency relief and social service needs. Specifically, it provides solutions and products for emergency services and nonprofits who normally help people but have been forced to limit contact due to the outbreak. This includes organizations and services that service the elderly, the disabled, people in need of food and medicine as well as any demographic with existing vulnerabilities that have worsened due to self-isolation.


Tags music special needs performance Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by