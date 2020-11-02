New Israeli coronavirus test shaves off 5 hours to results

The new system, which is run by robots, will enter service at labs and hospitals around the country in the coming weeks. While usually it takes about an hour to transfer the sample to a sub-test tube, with the robot, which does not need a sub-test tube, the transfer process in the lab will take about five minutes.

The process to neutralize the virus will also be shortened from one hour to 40 minutes. In kits from abroad, the production of nucleic acid used in PCR tests takes three hours, while with the Israeli system, the process only takes about one hour and 15 minutes.

The test itself will be shortened from two hours to an hour and the software that displays the results will process the data in just ten seconds instead of the half hour it currently takes.

The new testing kits are now entirely Israeli-made in contrast to the old kits which were mostly from outside Israel. The new software for displaying results is also Israeli-made.

"Israeli technology is breaking records time and time again. Even now, the world will be able to see the shortcut as risk-reducing, more efficient, and no less important, based entirely on Israeli products," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "I thank the Laboratories Division of the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office for assisting in this matter."

A number of more rapid coronavirus tests have been developed by Israel or with Israeli participation, including a gargle test developed by Virusight Diagnostic and a 30-second coronavirus test being jointly developed by India and Israel

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer also piloted a rapid coronavirus test in October which could deliver results within two to 15 minutes.

