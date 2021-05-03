The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Knesset FADC gets first briefing on Iran, intelligence

New Foreign Affairs Defense Committee Chairwoman Orna Barbivai wasted no time asserting an oversight role in the national security arena.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 3, 2021 10:37
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The new Knesset Foreign Affairs Defense Committee held its first hearing on Monday receiving briefings from key officials about Iran and broader intelligence updates.
Officially, the committee is still a temporary committee until a new government forms, but in the meantime new FADC Chairwoman Orna Barbivai wasted no time asserting an oversight role in the national security arena.
The committee heard from  IDF intelligence analysis chief Brig. Gen. Amit Saar and IDF Iran Strategy Chief Brig. Gen. Oren Satar, and was due to receive aspects of their briefings in closed session.
Barbivai also established sub-committees for security (led by Labor Mk Omar Bar Lev), the home front (led by Shas MK Michael Malchieli) , oversight over the Shin Bet, led by Barbiva herself.
The committee chairwoman said, "we are living in exceptional times both in terms of the kinds of threats which are close by and remote...and also in terms of the political chaos....Everyone who sits here will do all they can in order to ensure that the solution for maintaining state security will be the best it can be."
While noting that the committee was only temporary in its status, she also said that it would exercise its full oversight powers to make sure that the country is properly pursuing its security priorities.


Tags Iran Knesset national security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
David Wolpe

Parashat Emor: Finding a place in time

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by