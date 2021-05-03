New Knesset FADC gets first briefing on Iran, intelligence

The new Knesset Foreign Affairs Defense Committee held its first hearing on Monday receiving briefings from key officials about Iran and broader intelligence updates

Officially, the committee is still a temporary committee until a new government forms, but in the meantime new FADC Chairwoman Orna Barbivai wasted no time asserting an oversight role in the national security arena.

The committee heard from IDF intelligence analysis chief Brig. Gen. Amit Saar and IDF Iran Strategy Chief Brig. Gen. Oren Satar, and was due to receive aspects of their briefings in closed session.

Barbivai also established sub-committees for security (led by Labor Mk Omar Bar Lev), the home front (led by Shas MK Michael Malchieli) , oversight over the Shin Bet , led by Barbiva herself.

The committee chairwoman said, "we are living in exceptional times both in terms of the kinds of threats which are close by and remote...and also in terms of the political chaos....Everyone who sits here will do all they can in order to ensure that the solution for maintaining state security will be the best it can be."

While noting that the committee was only temporary in its status, she also said that it would exercise its full oversight powers to make sure that the country is properly pursuing its security priorities.

