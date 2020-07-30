New mentoring program aims to create Israel's next leading cyber experts

Notable Israeli women in the field of cyber security will train high school girls across Israel in a new national mentoring program.The initiative is meant to encourage young girls who are currently enrolled in technological-oriented classes in school to pursue meaningful positions during and after their military service, while learning from experienced women in their respective fields of interest. The project was made possible due to the cooperation between Cybereason, one of Israel's leading cyber companies, and an Initiative called 'At' for empowering high school girls and encouraging technological leadership. 'At' was started by Neta Blum, 27, an IDF officer serving as head of aviation technologies in the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D.) Blum decided to utilize her experience in hi-tech and to recruit other leading women in the field in order to encourage young girls to make the decision of integrating in the technological world. In order to do so, 'At' offers seminars and programs that try to provide girls with tools for reaching mental, economic and personal independence. With the support of Cybereason, 'At' will establish a designated cyber program to be added to its wind range of extra curriculum activities offered to ambitious students. According to Rinat Kapuza from Cybereason, the last year has seen an increase in the number of women working in hi-tech and in senior management positions, but notes that there are still significant gaps. "Today, more than 30% of Cybereason employees are women, mostly working in our technological departments. The aim is of course reaching 50%, the ratio of women in the general population," Kapuza said. "We noticed that the gaps begin manifesting especially when girls transition from middle school to high school and drop out of their scientific-oriented courses. The way of changing this trend is by educating and encouraging girls and teenagers from a young age to utilize their potential and to make sure they are aware of the options that are open for them." The leading experts who will mentor the girls are all women coming from various technological fields - cyber experts, engineers, software developers, technical infrastructure managers and product managers. They will meet and mentor the girls in a critical point in their lives; Just before they enlist into the IDF, an experience that will most likely shape their future ambitions.