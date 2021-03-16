New program looks to bring back Israeli tech workers living abroad

A new program by Israel's Innovation Authority is looking to bring back Israeli hi-tech workers living abroad.Israel's hi-tech sector has long complained about the lack of available talent for science, development, and technology positions, but the massive growth of Israel's tech sector in recent months and years has brought the situation to the forefront. There are not enough qualified people in the country to fill the 18,500 tech positions existing in the sector, according to Yotam Zucker of CQ Global, which will manage the program. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has helped many Israelis wish to return home. It is estimated that 600,000 Israelis currently live outside the country's borders, of whom over 10,000 have a technological background.The new program, Back2Tech, opens next Wednesday, March 24, with an online meeting of Israeli hi-tech figures who will present the variety of positions and opportunities in companies and development centers operating in Israel. The goal of the program is to allow Israeli high-tech workers and their families to return to Israel with a guaranteed job.The program will create meetings between candidates and companies that are suitable for their experience and skills in order to ensure them a job that will make returning to Israel easy and quick. In some cases, they will be able to start working remotely immediately and jointly coordinate the date of their return to Israel.In the past, the prevailing perception was that Israel's tech sector was immature, and could only develop small startups that would be sold to large global companies, said Zucker. Now, the story has changed, and Israeli entrepreneurs are turning the startups into giant industry leaders worth billions of dollars. Multinational corporate giants are also establishing development centers to create influential products for the global market. The pandemic has taught us that Israel can be used as a base to conduct business worldwide, Zucker said.CQ Global was selected by the Innovation Authority to lead the program due to its experience in locating and recruiting candidates worldwide for Israeli companies. The company is active in 30 countries with acquaintances with the professional Israeli community living outside the country.
