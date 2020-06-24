New website lists Israeli professors who are anti-Israel

Dozens of Israeli academics who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and other anti-Israel initiatives have been named on a new English language website launched by Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu. 'Know the anti-Israel Israeli Professor' lists the names of 150 Israeli professors who have engaged in one or more of ten listed activities, including participating in anti-Israel protests, supporting or calling for people to refuse to serve in the IDF, and supporting or providing platforms to terrorists, terror groups, or enemy countries. Hebrew-language website in May last year, listing 85 professors.The organization launched a similar
The mission of the new site is to "create an understanding that the international BDS and delegitimization phenomenon against Israel does not exist in a vacuum; rather, it is often created, bolstered, and spearheaded by Israelis themselves," the organization explained on the website. "Radical Israeli academics are often at the forefront of the boycott and delegitimization campaigns against Israel. By virtue of being Israeli, these radical professors are viewed by the outside observer as neutral and credible authorities on matters concerning Israel," the continued. "This unearned credibility is then used by Israel-haters worldwide to attack Israel, justifying their bigotry with the logic, “Israelis themselves are the ones saying these things, not me!”The site lists each professor by name, giving also their school and faculty in the listing. Viewers can then click through to see the reason for each professor's listing. Accusing the IDF of war crimes and of purposely murdering innocents; supporting or calling for international pressure on Israel, and supporting or calling for the termination of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state were also grounds for being listed. Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu said that the website would be an important resource for students and members of the public who value Israel. “While tremendous amounts of resources are invested in Israel and throughout the world to combat BDS and delegitimization against Israel, these morally bankrupt Israeli professors – many of whom are funded by the Israeli taxpayer – are undermining these efforts,” Peleg said.
DID YOU KNOW???It is none other than radical Israeli academics who are spearheading the global campaign against Israel by promoting #BDS and other anti-Israel activity.Visit our new website to learn more about these radical Israeli professors >> https://t.co/8atOZQomPL pic.twitter.com/uFvMWIWqv2— Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) June 21, 2020
