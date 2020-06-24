The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New website lists Israeli professors who are anti-Israel

Im Tirtzu has listed on a new website 150 Israeli professors known to have engaged in anti-Israel activities.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 24, 2020 22:53
Students stage a demonstration against the expulsion of the BDS activist Lara Alqasm, outside the Mount Scopus Campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, on October 14, 2018. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Dozens of Israeli academics who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and other anti-Israel initiatives have been named on a new English language website launched by Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu.
'Know the anti-Israel Israeli Professor' lists the names of 150 Israeli professors who have engaged in one or more of ten listed activities, including participating in anti-Israel protests, supporting or calling for people to refuse to serve in the IDF, and supporting or providing platforms to terrorists, terror groups, or enemy countries.
The organization launched a similar Hebrew-language website in May last year, listing 85 professors.

The mission of the new site is to "create an understanding that the international BDS and delegitimization phenomenon against Israel does not exist in a vacuum; rather, it is often created, bolstered, and spearheaded by Israelis themselves," the organization explained on the website.
"Radical Israeli academics are often at the forefront of the boycott and delegitimization campaigns against Israel. By virtue of being Israeli, these radical professors are viewed by the outside observer as neutral and credible authorities on matters concerning Israel," the continued. "This unearned credibility is then used by Israel-haters worldwide to attack Israel, justifying their bigotry with the logic, “Israelis themselves are the ones saying these things, not me!”
The site lists each professor by name, giving also their school and faculty in the listing. Viewers can then click through to see the reason for each professor's listing. Accusing the IDF of war crimes and of purposely murdering innocents; supporting or calling for international pressure on Israel, and supporting or calling for the termination of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state were also grounds for being listed.
Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu said that the website would be an important resource for students and members of the public who value Israel.
“While tremendous amounts of resources are invested in Israel and throughout the world to combat BDS and delegitimization against Israel, these morally bankrupt Israeli professors – many of whom are funded by the Israeli taxpayer – are undermining these efforts,” Peleg said.


