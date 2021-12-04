The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nides to present credentials Sunday, EU ambassador on Monday

After three months, Dimiter Tzantchev, the head of the European Union delegation in Israel, will present his credentials to the president, followed one day later by US ambassador designate Tom Nides.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 18:19
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Dimiter Tzantchev, the head of the European Union delegation in Israel, will present his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Monday.
Tzantchev arrived in Israel before Rosh Hashanah, but until he presents his credentials, he will be regarded as the ambassador designate. This has placed limits on his activities, but he has still managed to visit the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, to participate in international events such as those dedicated to eliminating violence against women, and he joined in the lighting of Hanukkah candles in Bnei Brak.
This is his second post in Israel. The first, in 2013, was as ambassador of Bulgaria. He is a fluent Hebrew speaker, and his pre-Rosh Hashanah speech in Hebrew can be heard on the EU Facebook page.
Swiss ambassador-designate Urs Bucher has been in Israel even longer than Tzantchev, having come ahead of his president  Guy Parmelin, who visited Israel towards the end of October.
Also presenting credentials on Monday are ambassadors designate James Gatera of Rwanda and Sergio Barbanti of Italy. They have all been in Israel longer than US ambassador designate Tom Nides, who is presenting his credentials to Herzog on Sunday.
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on December 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on December 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
It is extremely rare for two presentations of credentials to take place in the one week, let alone on two consecutive days, but a new flock of envoys has arrived in Israel, and it is imperative for them to present their letters of credence before the arrival of another group of ambassadors.
After Monday's ceremony, another is scheduled for December 16. Herzog previously accepted credentials in mid-September when he welcomed the ambassadors of Bahrain, Mexico, Spain, Estonia, Greece and the Vatican.  
This was more than is usually the case. Generally, the number of ambassadors veers between four and five, and the individual ceremonies take up a whole morning. Each ambassador presents his or her credentials separately, then introduces senior members of the embassy, and if accompanied by a spouse, children or parents, introduces them, and is subsequently led by the president to a smaller reception room for a friendly chat, during which the new ambassador may convey an invitation from his or her president for Herzog to pay a state visit to his or her country. 
Depending on which country the ambassador represents, Herzog will mention the urgent need to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capability; or he may emphasize Israel's concern over rising antisemitism; or he may relate to  upcoming milestone anniversaries in bilateral diplomatic relations; or the completion of a free trade agreement.  
The topics are many, and Herzog has already proven that he does his homework and is familiar with current events in the country of each new ambassador.
In his chat with Tzantchev, one of them will be sure to bring up the subject of antisemitism and racism. Tzantchev has a record of fighting both.


