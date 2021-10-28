The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NIS 5 million allocated to kids with learning disabilities

The Welfare Ministry cares for a variety of children with learning disabilities and attention deficit disorders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 03:38
Group of students raising hands during a lesson in the classroom. [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Group of students raising hands during a lesson in the classroom. [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An extra NIS 5 million have been allocated to assist students with learning disabilities, the Knesset announced on Wednesday.
The extra money will go towards extra tutoring for kids with learning disabilities that take part in the Welfare Ministry's national program for children and youth at risk.
"I have three kids who have all been diagnosed with learning disabilities," said Chairwoman of the Committee for Learning Disabilities and Attention Deficit Disorders MK Inbar Bezek. "During the year of COVID-19, what with the lockdowns and the online learning, I saw my children be set back in their education, and I understood that this phenomenon is very common in children with learning disabilities and attention deficit disorders on whom the online learning is more difficult. I supported my children with private lessons, but there are many children whose parents don't have the ability to finance private lessons for them.
"For this reason I turned to the Welfare Minister Meir Cohen and asked that we supply a suitable solution to children who are in the care of the ministry. I want to thank the minister for his quick response to this important matter."
"I thank MK Inbar Bezek for turning to me, and I am so happy that together we were able to help children with learning disabilities and attention deficit disorders," said Cohen. "I continue to be attentive to all the weakened communities, and together, we will work to improve their quality of life."
The small virtual classrooms of the Ofek Hub program encourage interaction between students and teachers, as well as among students. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI-AMERICAN COUNCIL)The small virtual classrooms of the Ofek Hub program encourage interaction between students and teachers, as well as among students. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
The Welfare Ministry cares for a variety of children at risk through out-of-home programs and in the community. Most of the children are diagnosed with learning disabilities or attention deficit disorders, but some are not formally diagnosed because of lack of awareness or the parents' financial difficulties.


