The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nissenkorn: I will block any attempt to override High Court

Newly appointed justice minister zigzags on PM’s attacks on law enforcement

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, HAGAY HACOHEN  
JUNE 14, 2020 08:29
AVI NISSENKORN (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
AVI NISSENKORN
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In his first interview since being appointed Justice Minister, Avi Nissenkorn said that he would block any attempt to give the Knesset an override over the High Court of Justice as long as he is in office.
 
Nissenkorn spoke Saturday night to the Hebrew TV station N12. He explained a series of comments he had made regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bribery trial, which started on May 24.
 
Netanyahu has accused law enforcement of improperly manufacturing the bribery case against him, leading to support from the Right and condemnation for not respecting law enforcement from the Left.
 
The new justice minister told N12 that when Netanyahu complained that the cases against him are the result of “persecution,” he was “speaking his own truth.”
 
When the reporter pointed out that this is an odd position for a justice minister to take since he seemed to implicitly validate Netanyahu’s idea that law enforcement’s intentions are biased, Nissenkorn said he would defend the courts “with an iron fist.”
 
He also noted that he would block any attempts to allow the Knesset to roll back the High Court’s judicial review powers. Nissenkorn said that the country should want strong judicial review powers to protect the common man.
 
The issue of overriding the High Court burst back into the headlines this week after the High Court declared the Settlements Regulations Law unconstitutional. The law would have retroactively legalized around 4,000 unauthorized Jewish settler units in the West Bank.
 
When asked about attacks made by Netanyahu or former justice minister Amir Ohana on the legal system, he said that he and Ohana had different values, and that he would do his best to defend the courts given that Likud and Netanyahu are his coalition partners.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu justice ministry Amir Ohana justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by