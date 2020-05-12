The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No agreement in EU on condemning settlement annexation, Borrell says

Pointing to past disagreements on statements about the matter, Borrell said the disagreements came up “when we discussed it a couple of months ago and I suppose this divide is there.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 12, 2020 23:37
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
EU member states are divided on how to respond to the possibility of Israel applying sovereignty in the West Bank, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a press conference on Tuesday.
“Everything in [EU] foreign policy requires unanimity, especially sanctions, and we are by the time being far away from discussing about sanctioning,” Borrell said in response to a journalist’s question about the matter. “But it’s important for me and for the European Union foreign policy to know which is the position of the member states with respect to the respect of international law and how we can judge it.”
Borrell said he cannot advance a decision on an EU response to potential annexation because the matter is “a very divisive issue inside the [Foreign Affairs] Council and different member states have different positions.”
Pointing to past disagreements on statements about the matter, Borrell said the disagreements came up “when we discussed it a couple of months ago and I suppose this divide is there.”
Borrell plans to speak to the new Israeli foreign minister – expected to be MK Gabi Ashkenazi of Blue and White – once the new government is sworn in, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon.
After that, Borrell will discuss EU response to possible annexation with member states’ foreign ministers on Friday.
The coalition agreement for the new government stipulates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can hold a vote on applying Israeli sovereignty to settlements and the Jordan Valley, comprising about 30% of the West Bank, on July 1 at the earliest. The Trump peace plan would have the US recognize that sovereignty, and the rest of the West Bank would be saved for a potential Palestinian state under certain conditions.
Borrell has released his own statements against annexation, saying soon after the Trump plan was presented in January that “steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged.”
The EU official reiterated his disapproval in late April, but eight of the 27 EU countries opposed the statement, which an Israeli diplomatic source said that was more than were against any previous statement on Israel. Sources in EU states said the second statement surprised them and they had been expecting more debate; their concerns were mainly about timing, because Israel’s government has not been sworn in yet.
These statements are not considered EU policy, because there is no consensus by member states on the matter. Hungary has been instrumental in blocking any clear warnings to Israel.
Borrell reportedly advocated for sanctions on Israel if it moves forward with annexation.
The EU is particularly sensitive to the matter of annexation, having sanctioned Russia for annexing Crimea and because part of member state Cyprus is occupied by Turkey. For this reason, some of the EU countries that are friendliest to Israel still support sending a warning message.
In lieu of an official EU statement, ambassadors to Israel of 11 European countries, the EU and the UK registered a formal complaint with the Foreign Ministry earlier this month. They said annexation would violate international law, harm chances for peace and hurt Israel's international standing.


Tags European Union West Bank Settlement blocs Soveriegnty Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by