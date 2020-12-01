‘No chance’ for vote on Yad Vashem chair says Blue and White

Well-placed sources in the Blue and White party have said there is in effect no chance that the candidacy of controversial former hard-right politician Effi Eitam for chair of Yad Vashem will be approved. A source told The Jerusalem Post that due to the current political turmoil there was practically “zero chance” that appointments to senior positions in state institutions would be brought to a vote in cabinet, as is required for the Yad Vashem chairman. And the source added that even if Eitam’s candidacy did come to a vote there is no way Blue and White would vote in favor. Even if the current government falls and new elections are called, the terms of the coalition agreement and the legislation passed to anchor it in law mean that the prime minister could not dismiss Blue and White ministers from the cabinet, meaning that there would be no way to bring Eitam’s candidacy to a vote before a new government is formed. Eitam, who served as an IDF brigadier general and as an MK and minister for the hard-right National Union party, made a series of controversial comments during his political career, including calling for the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and the exclusion of Israeli Arabs from the Israeli political system. He was also reprimanded by the IDF military advocate general over an incident in which soldiers under his command beat a Palestinian detainee to death. A strong campaign has arisen against his candidacy, with Israeli opposition figures and Holocaust survivors, along with Jewish historians, academics, and museum curators from around the world speaking out strongly against the possible appointment of Eitam as Yad Vashem chair, with many arguing that it would undermine the institutions' reputation.
Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin who nominated Eitam with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval has refused to back down from his support of the controversial.