Noa Kirel To perform live At first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala

Register now >> Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will hold its 2020 National Gala online. The first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The evening, themed “A Night of Heroes,” will begin at 7pm EDT.

FIDF’s National Gala is one of the largest and most prestigious galas in the American Jewish philanthropic community. This year’s gala will bring together thousands of FIDF supporters representing all chapters across the United States to express their appreciation for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who risk their lives to protect the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.

This FIDF initiative aims to enable the global FIDF family to unite for an unprecedented night of giving and extraordinary solidarity, saluting Israel’s IDF protectors, despite the limitations posed by the pandemic.

The gala will feature a live performance by global pop star and active IDF soldier Noa Kirel, who recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records, the largest ever for an Israeli artist. Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel will also perform live, as will the IDF Musical Ensemble featuring IDF soldier Eden Alena, who will represent Israel in the next Eurovision Song Contest.