Noa Kirel To perform live At first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will hold its 2020 National Gala online. The first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The evening, themed "A Night of Heroes," will begin at 7pm EDT.
FIDF’s National Gala is one of the largest and most prestigious galas in the American Jewish philanthropic community. This year’s gala will bring together thousands of FIDF supporters representing all chapters across the United States to express their appreciation for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who risk their lives to protect the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.
This FIDF initiative aims to enable the global FIDF family to unite for an unprecedented night of giving and extraordinary solidarity, saluting Israel’s IDF protectors, despite the limitations posed by the pandemic.
The program will feature several segments to honor IDF soldiers, including Lone Soldiers, who join the IDF with no immediate family in Israel. Among those being recognized at the gala is a female Black Hawk Pilot, Cpt. T., who will participate in an opening segment called "Air, Land, and Sea," in which active-duty soldiers will take the audience on a dynamic and action-packed training mission. Another segment, focusing on one family's multigenerational story, will highlight FIDF's Witnesses in Uniform Program.
The gala will feature a live performance by global pop star and active IDF soldier Noa Kirel, who recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records, the largest ever for an Israeli artist.Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel will also perform live, as will the IDF Musical Ensemble featuring IDF soldier Eden Alena, who will represent Israel in the next Eurovision Song Contest.
FIDF National Chairman Rabbi Peter Weintraub and Israeli-American actress, model, and host Moran Atias will preside as masters of ceremonies.Many distinguished guests are expected to participate in the gala, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. (Res.) Benjamin (Benny) Gantz; IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi; Founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Pastor John Hagee; and President and CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) Yael Eckstein. FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir - who will be succeeded this month by incoming FIDF National Director and CEO Steven Weil - will give a farewell speech after six years of unprecedented organizational growth.
