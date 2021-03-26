NoFilter campaign by anti-suicide org. celebrates 50 years of success

The organization ERAN (Emotional First Aid by Telephone & Internet) celebrated 50 years of success Friday by launching its #NoFilter campaign to continue to raise awareness about suicide , particularly in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Participating in the campaign were over 80 Israeli fashion designers and models, who were photographed without makeup, photoshop, retouching or filters that enhance appearances.

Among those who participated are Michal Yanai, Asi Buzaglo, Shira Levy, Daniel Litman, Shirley Levy, Dean Morshnikov, Ron Levy, Didi Harari (on behalf of the ERAN organization), Shani Klein, Shalmor Struzman, Gaia Shlita Katz, Israel Oglebo, Mismas, Meiran Menkes, Rotem Cohen, Simcha Guetta, Ira Dolphin, Neta Barzani, Yamit Abramov and Oshrit Seroussi.

The event marking 50 years of success was held at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. The social media for the campaign are #WithoutFilters and #ItsOknottobeOK.

