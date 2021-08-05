Non-vaccinated people to be prevented from entering the city of Hadera

Non-vaccinated people will no longer be permitted to enter the Israeli city of Hadera , the municipality announced on Thursday via their Facebook page.

As part of the city's attempt to lower the number of daily coronavirus cases, Hadera Mayor Zvika Gandelman announced that the entry of non-residents into the city using public transportation will only be permitted for those who can present proof of vaccination

In the last 24 hours alone, an additional 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hadera, and four neighborhoods in the city are classified as red under the Health Ministry's coronavirus regulations.

In order to enforce the decision, officials will be present at key sites across the city, including Givat Olga Beach, Nahal Hadera Park, and Eco Park, in order to request either proof of vaccination or a green pass from non-residents.