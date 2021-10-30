The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Northern water streams potentially contaminated, sampling finds

In a joint statement, the Health and Environmental Protection Ministries issued a warning and notified local governments, who will inform residents that the streams may be dangerous.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 01:57
The Health and Environmental Protection Ministries reported abnormal results in water sampling performed in certain streams in Northern Israel, pledging to examine the state of the pollution in the waterways.
Samples from last Monday and Tuesday found pollution levels in several streams located in Israel's north that exceed the Health Ministry's guidelines and could potentially be unsafe.
In a joint statement, the two ministries issued a warning and notified local governments, who will inform residents that the streams may be dangerous.
Seventeen streams in total were found to be overly polluted, with the “Nahal El Al” waterfall showing the highest level of pollution. The “Zaki River,” “Meshushim Stream,” and the “Joseph Bridge” overlooking the Jordan River were also among the most polluted of the waterways tested.
The Environmental Protection Ministry has not found a known source of pollution in the streams. Sampling for water quality is carried out every two weeks under the supervision of the Nature and Parks Authority at fixed sampling points, such as a waterfall, pond or stream.
Zaki river 224.88 (credit: Shmuel Br-Am)Zaki river 224.88 (credit: Shmuel Br-Am)
The Environmental Protection Minister will continue to monitor the contaminated bodies of water and will provide updates as they become relevant.


