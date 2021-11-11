Norwegian Cruise Line to start sailing from Haifa

For the first time in the company’s history, Norwegian Cruise Line will be using Haifa Port as the home port for Norwegian Epic, the most popular ship among the Israeli market, for Mediterranean cruises to the Port of Civitavecchia in Rome.
The first voyage will depart from Haifa in November 2022 for an 11-day route and will dock at ports in Limassol, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Patmos, Piraeus, Naples, Livorno and Rome. Additional cruises will depart from Israel starting in November 2023.
“We are excited to sail from Israel for the first time and make the port of Haifa one of our home ports of Norwegian Epic in its voyages in the Mediterranean,” said Nick Wilkinson, regional vice president for Business Development in the Middle East & Africa with the cruise line.
“The Israeli market is of great importance for us, and we are happy to give our guests the option to sail and visit Israel’s beautiful shores on our new routes. Norwegian Cruise Line always puts the guest first and is committed to providing the best vacation at sea, this step is another milestone that allows us to fulfill this commitment.”