The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Norwegian Cruise Line to start sailing from Haifa

“We are excited to sail from Israel for the first time and make the port of Haifa one of our home ports of Norwegian Epic in its voyages in the Mediterranean.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 20:18
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ‘Norwegian Epic’ ship. (photo credit: Courtesy)
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ‘Norwegian Epic’ ship.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For the first time in the company’s history, Norwegian Cruise Line will be using Haifa Port as the home port for Norwegian Epic, the most popular ship among the Israeli market, for Mediterranean cruises to the Port of Civitavecchia in Rome.
The first voyage will depart from Haifa in November 2022 for an 11-day route and will dock at ports in Limassol, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Patmos, Piraeus, Naples, Livorno and Rome. Additional cruises will depart from Israel starting in November 2023.
“We are excited to sail from Israel for the first time and make the port of Haifa one of our home ports of Norwegian Epic in its voyages in the Mediterranean,” said Nick Wilkinson, regional vice president for Business Development in the Middle East & Africa with the cruise line.
“The Israeli market is of great importance for us, and we are happy to give our guests the option to sail and visit Israel’s beautiful shores on our new routes. Norwegian Cruise Line always puts the guest first and is committed to providing the best vacation at sea, this step is another milestone that allows us to fulfill this commitment.”


Tags Haifa travel cruise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by