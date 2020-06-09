Norwegian Law passes final committee votes

The controversial expanded Norwegian Law passed its final readings in the Knesset Law, Constitution, Justice Committee on Tuesday by a vote of eight to five.The bill will now only need two more votes in the plenum, with the support of at least 61 MKs to pass into law. Blue and White desperately wants to pass the bill, because out of its 15 MKs, 12 are ministers.It would enable five ministers in Blue and White and two in other coalition parties to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on each party’s list. If the ministers quit the cabinet, they could return to the Knesset at the expense of the new MKs.New MKs in factions that have split would have 24 hours to decide which one to join. The bill could allow candidates of Yesh Atid and Telem, which are in the opposition, to instead join Blue and White in the coalition.