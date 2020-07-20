NPO Snir opens job seekers group

The Snir Association is opening a job seekers services branch as part of the Snir Angels activity under the name Angels and Workers, to be managed by Avishai Tanami.The branch includes a dedicated WhatsApp group for people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID crisis. The recently opened group already includes over 300 job seekers, businesspeople and manpower companies that mediate between employers and job seekers.coronavirus, and these days, due to the high demand, another WhatsApp group is opening.According to Tanami, director of the project: “The coronavirus is a challenging time that has hit us hard and disrupted the routines of many good people. Unfortunately, we are witnessing quite a few households that lost their ability to work: some were fired, and others were furloughed, and there is no guarantee that they’ll get their job back.“These are hardworking people, whose desire is to find a job that will provide them with dignity, rightfully and not through charity. We call on employers from all sectors to join the welcome venture and offer jobs immediately.”According to Nir Shmol, chairman and founder of the Snir Association: “We hope the Angels and Workers project will expand in such a way that we can help a larger number of job seekers in these difficult days. In the group, we are exposed every day to the beautiful face of the Land of Israel. The people of Israel are happy to help, and that is not just a slogan.”Snir is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2010 and aims to work for the advancement of equal opportunities in society. The founders of the association are mostly young businesspeople and real estate people in their 30s and 40s who share a common motivating factor, which is the desire for contribution and social action, along with business activity.The number of people in the group continues to grow every day following the outbreak of the second wave of