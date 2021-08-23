The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Number of Israeli job seekers drops 35% in July

The number of job seekers in Israel dropped by more than 35 percent in July to 291,000, Israel Employment Services (IES) said Monday.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 23, 2021 16:07
OUTSIDE THE Jerusalem Employment Office (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
OUTSIDE THE Jerusalem Employment Office
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The number of job seekers in Israel dropped by more than 35% in July to 291,000, Israel Employment Services (IES) said on Monday.
The improvement was attributed to the Finance Ministry’s decision to limit unemployment benefits for people under age 44 at the end of June, IES said.
The new data is in line with a report last week from the Central Bureau of Statistics, which found that Israel’s broad unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the second half of July, and 8.4% for the whole of the month, compared with 9% in June.
While many job seekers are returning to work, IES noted that there are still many job seekers who are having difficulty returning to work and are looking for an alternative to unemployment benefits. There are also many job seekers who have not yet returned to work and seem to be waiting for a better time to start work, either because they are upgrading their skills, waiting for a better opportunity, or simply waiting until the end of summer vacation.
Also, people from high socio-economic sectors are returning to work in higher degrees than those in lower classes, with haredim and Arabs coming back in smaller numbers. Younger workers are also coming back more rapidly than older workers, IES said.
2019 Employment Fair in the Negev (credit: Courtesy)2019 Employment Fair in the Negev (credit: Courtesy)
Most likely, the market is in a waiting period, and as long as we do not enter a fourth lockdown, the rate of return to work is expected to increase after the holidays, IES said. The end of the summer and the eve of the holiday season is often characterized by seasonal layoffs and low hiring trends.
“We expect that at the end of the holiday period there will be an increase in the rate of return to work,” said IES CEO Rami Graur. “We are working to ensure that the return to work is optimal and allows job seekers not only to return to the work cycle but also to persevere and advance in it.”
It should be noted that while stores and restaurants are struggling to hire for low-skilled positions, the job market is very competitive in the hi-tech sector, where salaries are high and many companies are flush with cash due to soaring levels of investment there.


Tags Finance Ministry jobs in israel unemployment rate israel unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't hijack the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by