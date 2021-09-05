Objects, the solo exhibition by artist Suly Bornstein Wolff, suggests a look at glass creations with contemporary artistic language, which combines rich, colorful, textures and unique shapes.

The glass bodies themselves, are created by a meticulous process of sorting and constructing.

'Objects', exhibit highlighting Kristallnacht, appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)

In her childhood, when her mother first told her about the pogrom of Kristallnacht, Suly imagined a glamorous event, sparkling and optimistic, which she associated with the large crystal chandelier that was suspended over the dining room table in her home in Brazil.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

As an adult, realizing the true meaning of that night, she recoiled from anything to do with crystal. Later, a new interest in this material was awoken with the ability to touch the matter and create anything she chose from it. For her, this is a way to weave personal and collective memory and get closure.

Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum

Suly translates the historical and socio-cultural origins of the raw materials, dismantles, examines, reassembles and transforms them into unique art creations in a style known as "ready-made," treasuring within them personal stories. She collects and purchases items in markets, including glass vessels and vintage lightings some are Moreno glass, Bohemian/Czechoslovakian glass, crystals, hand blown glass and more.

Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)

Suly's exhibition is displayed in the Mizgaga Museum alongside selected objects uncovered in archeological findings from Tel Dor, in an attempt to create a poetic and visual space and setting a dialogue between contemporary art and archaeology.

Suly Bornstein Wolff is a multidisciplinary artist. Her works are in private and public collections, selected galleries and museums in Israel and abroad, among them the Biennale of Crafts and Design Tel Aviv 2020.

Opening – September 3rd

Closes – November 30th