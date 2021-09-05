The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Objects', an exhibit highlighting Kristallnacht, appears in Israeli museum

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 15:55
Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum (photo credit: Courtesy)
Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Objects, the solo exhibition by artist Suly Bornstein Wolff, suggests a look at glass creations with contemporary artistic language, which combines rich, colorful, textures and unique shapes.
The glass bodies themselves, are created by a meticulous process of sorting and constructing. 
'Objects', exhibit highlighting Kristallnacht, appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)'Objects', exhibit highlighting Kristallnacht, appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)
In her childhood, when her mother first told her about the pogrom of Kristallnacht, Suly imagined a glamorous event, sparkling and optimistic, which she associated with the large crystal chandelier that was suspended over the dining room table in her home in Brazil.
As an adult, realizing the true meaning of that night, she recoiled from anything to do with crystal. Later, a new interest in this material was awoken with the ability to touch the matter and create anything she chose from it. For her, this is a way to weave personal and collective memory and get closure.
Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museumArt Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum
Suly translates the historical and socio-cultural origins of the raw materials, dismantles, examines, reassembles and transforms them into unique art creations in a style known as "ready-made," treasuring within them personal stories. She collects and purchases items in markets, including glass vessels and vintage lightings some are Moreno glass, Bohemian/Czechoslovakian glass, crystals, hand blown glass and more.
Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)Art Exhibit: 'Objects' by Suly Bornstein Wolff appears in Israeli museum. (Courtesy)
Suly's exhibition is displayed in the Mizgaga Museum alongside selected objects uncovered in archeological findings from Tel Dor, in an attempt to create a poetic and visual space and setting a dialogue between contemporary art and archaeology.
Suly Bornstein Wolff is a multidisciplinary artist. Her works are in private and public collections, selected galleries and museums in Israel and abroad, among them the Biennale of Crafts and Design Tel Aviv 2020.
Opening – September 3rd
Closes – November 30th


