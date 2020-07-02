The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
OECD official: Israel leads in digitization, cyber and medical technology

OECD: Israel leads in digitization, cyber and medical technology

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2020 08:16
OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria attends a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan April 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI)
OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria attends a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan April 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI)
"Israel is in many ways in the forefront when it comes to digitization, cyber and medical technology," said OECD Deputy Secretary General Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen told The Jerusalem Post. Knudsen's remarks came ahead of Sunday's conference marking 10 years of Israel as a member state of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), presented by Maariv and The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel has benefited greatly from its membership in the OECD, which helps promote reform and improve government policy.
"The Israeli level of development and digitization is twice that of other OECD countries," Knudsen said. "Israel has one of the highest levels in internet accessibility for children up to age 6. Israel has a lot of information in the field of network security, and it contributes a lot to our knowledge and experience."
"So many people around the world have discovered the amazing ability of technology to help in all areas of life, in leisure, work and even in conversation with the personal doctor," Knudsen said, in reference to the OECD's flagship Going Digital project. "Digital transformation must continue to encourage innovation, optimize efficiency and improve services while increasing growth and improving welfare. It is essential to build a coherent and comprehensive approach to help organizations get the best out of that digital transformation, in both the government and private sectors. Technological changes will benefit society as a whole."
Israel has devoted a great deal of resources to cybertech and digitization," Knudsen said. "This has given you a very strong foundation and an opportunity for rapid development in the future. The challenges are mainly in expanding capacity of your internet network, and providing advanced digital access in both the government and private companies."


