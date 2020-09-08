OECD report finds Israeli classes over-crowded, teachers underpaid

Israel has some of the most over-crowded school classes in the developed world, according to a Tuesday report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) titled “Education at a Glance.” Among elementary school children, classes are 25% more crowded than the OECD average, with 26.4 children per class compared to the average of 21.1. The gap remains in high school with an Israeli class having, on average, 28.2 children to 23.3 in the developed world, KAN reported on Tuesday.It should be noted that the data is true for the previous year, before COVID-19 struck, and thanks to the new “capsules”method employed by the Education Ministry, each class now has 18 children per “capsula,” which is below the OECD average. The capsules method is currently used for children at fifth grade level or higher; kindergartens and other grades do not use it. Kindergarten teachers earn 3% more than their colleagues in other countries. This seems to be the exception to the rule as elementary and high-school teachers earn 6% less. Israeli children study 958 hours per year to 804 hours in the OECD. Despite the long-hours, Israeli children score badly on international tests such as the one issued by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2018, which found that Israel leads the world regarding gaps between the various groups that compose its society. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Arab-Israeli students, the PISA study found last year, are at the bottom of all OECD students. The top nation for reading skills, math and science in 2018 was China. "Don't forget, most of the haredi [ultra-Orthodox] children don’t even study the material and are not included in the international tests – and they're the fastest growing group in the country," Shoresh Foundation president and Tel-Aviv University Prof. Dan Ben-David told The Jerusalem Post. "Had we tested the haredi kids, Israel would have done a lot worse." According to Ben David, one should be careful when dealing with the data being presented. "We actually spent more money on education this year than defense, for the first time in our history" he said, "so the issue isn't lack of money, it's how we spend that money." "Israeli children receive more instruction hours than other kids in the OECD," he explained, "but that doesn't mean teachers teach more hours. Teachers work five days a week, kids are at school for six days. The children study more because they get more teachers teaching them, not because they have a teacher who is doing overtime." "If you check how much teachers here are paid per hour it's actually more than teachers in the OECD," he said, "it's just that teachers elsewhere teach more hours and so get higher monthly paychecks." He added that Israel has more children per capita than most OECD countries, yet Israeli education expenditures aren't as high. If you would factor in all these things, Israel would be an average OECD nation in terms of resources allocated to education, but its students have very low achievement levels in the core subjects.
THE OECD report placed Israel next to Estonia as a nation with few programs (30%) that offer studies and on-hand training to ensure future employment, especially when compared with Finland or Austria (80%). The latter countries enjoy the highest employment rates for adults in the developed world, the report claimed. The fields such vocational training programs focus on include construction and engineering, which are vital for growth in any economy, but especially now during COVID-19. Education Minister Yoav Gallant called the national education system "the chief engine" of Israeli economy and "a condition to it being a prosperous country and an advanced society." He said the ministry will invest NIS 1.2 billion to improve online education options in schools as well as offering children who don't have a computer at home a chance to borrow one from their school library. About 20% of the nation's children won't have a computer in the near future despite the best efforts on that front, because there is not enough of a budget and the delivery process will take time.The Tuesday report isn’t much different from the one issued by the OECD last year. Israel invests more than most OECD nations in education, yet spends far less on the students themselves. An Israeli kindergarten child gets 35% less than an OECD toddler, and when entering first grade, 11% less, N12 reported last year. In a street lecture he gave in Jerusalem last month, Ben David joked that there is one thing the OECD measured which underlies all that is bad and all that is good in the Israeli spirit. “The OECD asks children if they understand even the most difficult subjects in math,” he said. “Israeli children, whose achievement levels are the lowest in the developed world, have the highest percentage of students responding that they understand the material. It’s an indication of our over-confidence and even arrogance that we’re sure we know everything. But it’s also an indication of the confidence that we have in ourselves.” “Imagine,” he said, “if these children, with the highest self-confidence in the developed world, actually knew the material. The sky's the limit as we could take this mental attitude of daring confidence, which is basically our cultural DNA, and actually back it up with knowledge. What amazing things that these children could do – and the heights that they could take our country.”
