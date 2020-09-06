UAE market awaits deals with Israel

DUBAI – It is just weeks since news of normalization between the UAE and Israel was announced, and businesses on both sides have been frantically planning behind the scenes, with investment opportunities being explored between the two newly connected nations. Israeli shoe chain Scoop has already signed a deal to open five stores in the UAE, and this is only the beginning.Easing the business relationship are the likes of a shared work week of Sunday to Thursday, a mere one-hour time difference, and the fact that once flights open, direct flights will mean just a three-hour trip between the two countries. “These types of intangibles make doing business immeasurably easier,” said David Zabinsky, a businessman from New York who has been in Dubai for over five years, and one of the first to be in the midst of the action. The co-founder and CEO of TRIGEM DMCC, a diamond servicing business in the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre, he is well-connected to a number of prominent Emirati business people who are eager to explore opportunities in Israel."Ever since the agreement, I've had an influx of inquiries from those in my UAE network asking for advice on investing in Israel,” he said. "There is an interesting opportunity for UAE capital allocators, be they institutional investors, family offices, or privates, to look at the Israeli hi-tech, healthcare, and agriculture sectors as a way of diversifying their portfolios and getting exposure to high-performing spaces that had previously been inaccessible."With a majority of the investors in Israeli companies and funds historically coming from the US and China, the new relationship is an opportunity for Israeli entities to find quality UAE LPs to diversity their investor base and strengthen their ties in the region.Emirati businessman Mohd Belnaqita al-Amry works in agriculture. From Dubai, he has his oil and wheat business in Ukraine, called Dubai Land. While some investors in the tax-free state may be deterred from taking business to Israel, he says that for him, it is not an issue. “In Ukraine I pay taxes, so this isn’t even a consideration,” he said. “More important is finding the right people. Israel is very advanced in agriculture and technology, and we have a lot to learn. They’ve turned a dry land green, so for the UAE, this is a very good opportunity for growth. Not only is Israel very advanced in agriculture and technology, but in business, culture and economics.”Emirati Ahmed al-Omera, is now exploring importing opportunities from Israel to the UAE, and is keen to ignite business relationships. Having grown up with a love of the Jewish people from his travels, and Israeli singers such as Ofra Haza and Zion Golan, among his favorite music, he is excited to see doors opening.“I am looking for the right products to import, and am keen to do a joint venture,” he said. “I am also keen to invest there, so will be exploring opportunities now, perhaps in agriculture, or technology around the issue of food and water security.” He envisages a shift of investments from the business community who once invested in Turkey, and tourism, to the benefit of Israel. “We share a lot of history and culture,” he said.However, it is not a one-way street, Zabinsky said. Whilst much of the talk is about how UAE investors can get exposure to the Israeli hi-tech scene, he says those businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE should explore how to encourage Israeli entrepreneurs to set up and grow in the Emirates, with the likes of incubators, financial incentives, key B2B introductions, co-funds and more.Israel’s two largest banks are headed to the United Arab Emirates this month to explore opportunities for economic cooperation now that the countries have started normalizing ties. A delegation from Israel’s Bank Hapoalim Ltd. will travel to the UAE on Tuesday to meet with banking and finance executives, as well as senior economic officials. Later this month, Bank Leumi le-Israel Ltd. will take 20 senior executives to the UAE to sign cooperation agreements with leading Emirati banks.Gil Gurevich, an Israeli real estate developer and founder of Gurevich Group, who now lives in Dubai, has already been helping Emiratis find personal properties in Israel and bringing the UAE property market out to Israelis, who he says, will get at least twice the value for property in the Gulf state compared to Israel where prices are high by comparison.“They want to have homes in Jerusalem, near the holy sites, or in Tel Aviv, near the beach,” he said. “They only want the prime locations, so we are talking NIS 20m.-25m. properties and even up to NIS 100m. for the likes of top end penthouses.”Meanwhile, talks are also underway to look at major developments such as malls and hotels, he said, in addition to hi-tech.“They’re interested in the Jewish brain,” he said. However, currently, the taxes are a deterrent, he admitted, though he says in the long-run, the two-way business relationship between the two states, “is going to change the world”.