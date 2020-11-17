The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Oh thank heaven! 7-Eleven may be headed to the Holy Land

Fox and Electra reportedly plan to open about 250 branches in Israel in the coming years.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 09:08
7-Eleven shopfront in Singapore (photo credit: CALVIN TEO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
7-Eleven shopfront in Singapore
(photo credit: CALVIN TEO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
7-Eleven convenience stores may be on their way to Israel, as Israeli companies are in advanced stages of negotiations to bring the chain to the Holy Land, according to a report by Channel 12.
The Fox clothing and home goods company and the Electra air condition company have reportedly banded together in the effort to open 7-Eleven stores in Israel.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding with 7-Eleven to operate the stores and plan to open about 250 branches in the coming years, according to The Marker.
There have been multiple attempts to bring the company to Israel in the past, but this time it seems like the plans will actually succeed, according to the report, as Fox and Electra will likely notify investors in the coming days of the process.
7-Eleven, founded in 1927, currently operates in 17 countries around the world, including the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, China, Australia, South Korea and more.
The products offered at 7-Elevens vary depending on the country, so Israel may not have the exact same products as the US or other countries. The company does operate a store with a large variety of kosher food and kosher hot dogs in Monsey, NY and many of its products are in general kosher in many branches in the US.
Earlier this year, the chain opened its 71,100th store. Over 65 million customers are served by the company every day around the world and a new 7-Eleven is built somewhere in the world about every three and a half hours.
The chain is the latest American food provider to head for the Israeli market, following KFC's fourth entrance into Israel earlier this year.


