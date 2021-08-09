The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: Suicide bombing kills 15 at Sbarro pizzeria

15 civilians, including four children, were murdered in the terrorist attack at the Sbarro pizzeria 20 years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 11:23
A GAPING hole is left in the shop front of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem after the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and wounded more than 80 others. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A GAPING hole is left in the shop front of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem after the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and wounded more than 80 others.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
On this day, 20 years ago, a suicide bomber killed 15 civilians, including four children, and injured 130 others at the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in 2001.
On August 9, 2001, Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi led the suicide bomber to the Sbarro restaurant during lunchtime, when the restaurant was packed with customers and pedestrian traffic near the pizzeria was at a peak.
The bomb contained nails, nuts, and bolts in order to maximize casualties. 
The victims of the bombing were:
-Giora Balash, 60
-Zvika Golombek, 26
-Shoshana Yehudit Greenbaum, 31
-Tehila Maoz, 18
-Frieda Mendelsohn, 62
-Michal Raziel, 16
-Malka Roth, 15
-Mordechai Schijveschuurder, 43
-Tzira Schijveschuurder, 41
-Ra'aya Schijveschuurder, 14
-Avraham Yitzhak Schijveschuurder, 4
-Hemda Schijveschuurder, 2
-Lily Shimashvili, 33
-Tamara Shimashvili, 8
-Yocheved Shoshan, 10
Chana Nachenberg, an American citizen who was injured in the bombing, remains hospitalized in a vegetative state 20 years later.
To mark the 20th anniversary of the bombing, Meir Schijveschuurder, who experienced the attack as a 17 year old, and his sister Chaya, then 8, dedicated a maternal delivery room last week at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in memory of their murdered family members.
Included in those who attended the emotional ceremony were medical personnel who triaged and treated the siblings after the attack, the hospital said.
“There was a smell of explosives in the air and the patients arrived on stretchers directly from the site, because it was too close to even put them in ambulances. The initial moments were chaotic, it took some time before we were able to realize the extent of the catastrophe and that we were treating multiple siblings whose parents had been killed,” said Chana Smadja, who was then working in the emergency room at Bikur Cholim and is today a senior nurse in Shaare Zedek’s infection control unit. 
Earlier this year, Interpol dropped its arrest warrant for al-Tamimi, who orchestrated the Sbarro bombing.
Tamimi was arrested and imprisoned for her role in the bombing and was sentenced to 16 life sentences. However, she was freed in 2011 during the prisoner swap to free captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.
In 2013, the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against Tamimi, who currently resides in Jordan, but Amman claims to lack an extradition treaty with Washington.
However, Jordan appears in the US State Department's "Treaties in Force" document, which states that the two countries have had an extradition agreement since 1995. The Trump administration had offered a $5 million reward for her capture, multiple reports noted.


Tags Jerusalem Terrorism Sbarro terror attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should work for future Olympic glory - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Linoy Ashram brings joy to Israel with gold medal win - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by