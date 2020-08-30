One-in-five Israeli businesses set to fail thanks to coronavirus lockdown

One in five Israeli businesses are not expected to survive into 2021 thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, a new report published by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has found.In mid-August the Bureau warned that Israel had entered a deep recession due to the lockdown, with a drop in GDP of 28.7% in the second quarter of 2020 i24 reported.employment levels. 11.5% of Israel's workforce have been put out of work since the lockdown began in March, with another 6.4% of the workforce currently furloughed.Nearly a fifth of those currently furloughed due to the coronavirus (18.7%), don't wish to return to work due to downgraded employment conditions, Israel Hayom reported. Going in to the pandemic lockdown, Israel's unemployment rate had been a mere 3.9%. However, this skyrocketed to 27.5% at the height of the crisis.The numbers have started to normalize, but the latest report shows that 850,000 are currently unemployed, with that number expected to rise. Israel's Employment Service is currently predicting that the unemployment rate will rise to 12% by the year's end, i24 reported, or some 500,000 people. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This estimate is three times higher than the predictions made before the coronavirus lockdown, and would likely be pushed higher still by a second lockdown.The latest report details what that means for businesses and workers. 79% of business have seen a sharp decrease in revenue, amounting to a 25% loss in August alone.These figures have had a knock-on effect on