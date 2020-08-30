The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One-in-five Israeli businesses set to fail thanks to coronavirus lockdown

1.5% of Israel's workforce have been put out of work since the lockdown began in March.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 30, 2020 05:37
"Profession for a Lifetime" was the first employment conference of its kind (photo credit: ITZIK BELNITSKY/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
"Profession for a Lifetime" was the first employment conference of its kind
(photo credit: ITZIK BELNITSKY/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
One in five Israeli businesses are not expected to survive into 2021 thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, a new report published by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has found.
In mid-August the Bureau warned that Israel had entered a deep recession due to the lockdown, with a drop in GDP of 28.7% in the second quarter of 2020 i24 reported.
The latest report details what that means for businesses and workers. 79% of business have seen a sharp decrease in revenue, amounting to a 25% loss in August alone.
These figures have had a knock-on effect on employment levels. 11.5% of Israel's workforce have been put out of work since the lockdown began in March, with another 6.4% of the workforce currently furloughed.
Nearly a fifth of those currently furloughed due to the coronavirus (18.7%), don't wish to return to work due to downgraded employment conditions, Israel Hayom reported.
Going in to the pandemic lockdown, Israel's unemployment rate had been a mere 3.9%. However, this skyrocketed to 27.5% at the height of the crisis.
The numbers have started to normalize, but the latest report shows that 850,000 are currently unemployed, with that number expected to rise. Israel's Employment Service is currently predicting that the unemployment rate will rise to 12% by the year's end, i24 reported, or some 500,000 people.
This estimate is three times higher than the predictions made before the coronavirus lockdown, and would likely be pushed higher still by a second lockdown.



Tags jobs in israel coronavirus lockdown unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by