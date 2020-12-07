The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One Nation, One Song: A global Jewish solidarity event - watch

The event will be hosted by Tahounia Rubel and Michael Harpaz with performances by Amir Dadon, Ishay Ribo, “Demente” Drum Group, and Sharonit Children’s Choir.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 20:31
(photo credit: GAL OREN LERNER BSD)
Just before the start of Hanukkah, a special event dedicated to global Jewish solidarity and strengthening the connection between Israel and world Jewry will take place at Tzippori National Park.  The “One Nation, One Song” event is the culmination of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s flagship campaign, “One Nation-One Heart.” The campaign aims to create unity and a sense of mutual responsibility between Israel and world Jewry, particularly during Covid-19. Jewish communities in Israel and around the world are invited to join the live online broadcast. Honored guests include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch, and Director of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority Shaul Goldstein. The event will be hosted by Tahounia Rubel and Michael Harpaz and include performances by Amir Dadon, Ishay Ribo, “Demente” Drum Group, and Sharonit Children’s Choir.
“One Nation, One Song” will be broadcast live via Zoom. The broadcast will include video clips highlighting the personal stories of Jewish families outside of Israel along with a visual experience of Israel’s national parks which we all look forward to visiting soon. The event will take place on Tuesday December 8th at 8:00 pm and can be viewed here.
The 4th International Jewish Media Summit will be held earlier on Tuesday (December 8th). This conference which is also part of the “One Nation-One Heart” campaign, brings together Jewish journalists from around the world. The event will discuss relevant topics, including the influence of social media on global antisemitism in the shadow of Covid-19 and the role of world Jewry in Israeli affairs. 
Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch: “Today, in the face of a common crisis, Jews near and far must stand as a united people. Now is the time to leverage our power as a 15 million strong global family by working together and building new bridges of cooperation. While the pandemic makes us all want look within, “One Nation-One Heart” solidarity campaign calls on us to reach out and support one another. Together, we will overcome this challenge and come out stronger than before.”
Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch. Photo: Rami Zeringer Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch. Photo: Rami Zeringer
Shaul Goldstein, Director of the Israel Nature and Park Authority: “I am thrilled to take part in this important collaboration which culminates in this evening’s event connecting Israelis and world Jewry, featuring many talented artists. Our connection to the greater Jewish world is critical, especially with Covid-19 having a particular effect on certain Jewish communities. This is also an opportunity for us to express how much we miss our fellow Jews who are currently unable to visit our wonderful national parks and heritage sites, which have stood empty for months. Happy Hannukah to the Jewish people.”
Nitzan Chen, Director of the Government Press Office: “The Jewish Media Summit has become a central platform in which the leading journalists in Israel and the Diaspora come together to address critical issues facing the Jewish world. I am confident that this conference strengthens the connection between the State of Israel and central figures in Jewish communities around the world, who wish to be in close contact with Israeli decision-makers.”
 Photo: Meital AharoniPhoto: Meital Aharoni
The event being held at Tzippori National Park has particular significance as the Old City of Tzippori is deeply rooted in Jewish history. Rabbi Judah ha-Nasi edited and compiled the Mishnah, the foundational text of the Jewish Oral Law, in Tzippori pre-dating the Jewish Diaspora. Two-thousand years later, the ancient buildings of Tzippori and the surrounding landscape continue to be uniquely meaningful to world Jewry as many Bnei Mitzvah and wedding ceremonies are held at the site. A global Jewish solidarity event held at Tzippori encompasses the spirit of the location itself.


