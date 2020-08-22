One-third of Israel’s nurses are afraid to go to work due to coronavirus

Some one-third of Israeli nurses are afraid to go to work because they think they could contract coronavirus, according to a new study by the University of Haifa. The study also showed that 33% of nurses considered their work to be “high risk” or “very high risk,” and that 41% were afraid to treat coronavirus patients. The results of the study, led by bioethics and health law professor Daniel Sperling, will be published soon in the peer-reviewed journal Nursing Ethic. “Israeli nurses are very disturbed by their personal risk and fear infection,” Sperling said, noting they are especially worried about infecting their relatives. “However, they show strong dedication and sense of mission.”Sperling also examined issues related to the ethical dilemmas that could arise if Israel’s hospitals become overcrowded and lack the medical resources to treat all patients in the optimal way, such as with mechanical ventilation. The study found that nurses would want to try to treat all patients at least up to the age of 84, which is an extremely high age in comparison to the policies in other countries. In Italy, for example, when the health system became overpowered and had to choose who to treat, doctors prioritized younger patients. A remarkably high percentage of the Israeli respondents even thought that there should be no age limit at all. It was also found that 81% of nurses believe that every patient has the right to receive optimal care regardless of his age and health background.While until now, Israel has been able to treat all patients, there is fear by the medical community that come winter when the public suffers from a combination of seasonal flu and coronavirus it may overwhelm the system. As of Friday, the Health Ministry reported some 764 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospital. Laniado Hospital reported that its coronavirus unit was at more than 100% capacity and most other major hospitals were reporting to be between 80% and 98% capacity.Sperling said that coronavirus has caused increased tension in the hospital, just as during any pandemic. Factors include the rapid spread of the disease and the enormous efforts being made to diagnose carriers, the frequent changes in treatment protocols and the increased demand on medical staff. Moreover, he said that lack of resources, including personal protective equipment, and long and strenuous shifts exacerbate the challenge. "The combination of these conditions … can lead to stressful situations, a tendency to leave the profession, and harm the mental well-being of nursing workers," Sperling warned.In open-ended interviews, Sperling said he learned of the nurses’ frustration, including in how they were being managed and lack of empathy for the difficulties of wearing masks and protective gear all day. One nurse said that wearing a mask all day causes headaches and that “when you are dying to breathe clean air and get out of this suit, you fail to function properly.”Nonetheless, some 75% of nurses said they feel they do not have the right to refuse to treat certain patients. Sperling added that the nurses show a “strong desire to provide care to patients,” and that they “do not regret their work in the health system.”The study was conducted between April and May 2020. Some 231 nurses were surveyed.