The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Only Ashkenazi, not Netanyahu, qualified to sign UAE, Bahrain deals

A decision made by the government in 1951 empowers "the foreign minister or someone appointed by him to sign international agreements and treaties on behalf of the government."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 17:55
Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After taking off to sign normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realized that only Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is authorized to sign the deals, according to Channel 12.
A decision made by the government in 1951 empowers "the foreign minister or someone appointed by him to sign international agreements and treaties on behalf of the government."
Two options were available to allow Netanyahu, who had already taken off for Washington, DC, to sign the deals: Either the government would need to meet to give him the power to do so or Ashkenazi, who was still in Israel, would need to give him the power to do so.
Once the issue was raised, the Justice Ministry spoke with the Foreign Ministry who spoke with Ashkenazi who signed to give Netanyahu the right to sign the agreement. Ashkenazi signed after he was informed that the deal would include a clause requiring the government to approve the deal before it takes effect, according to Channel 12.
Legal advisors to Netanyahu had believed that the prime minister was, in fact, authorized to sign international deals, while Ashkenazi is authorized to make decisions concerning internal matters.
A source in the Prime Minister's Office stated that at the last minute, when they had already landed in the US, they were informed that, according to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, Netanyahu does not have the authority to sign the deal. Sources in the PMO criticized legal authorities for not warning them in time and claimed that Netanyahu is authorized to sign the deal and has done so in the past. Despite the criticisms, Netanyahu followed Mandelblit's decision on the matter.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gabi Ashkenazi UAE bahrain normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Did World War II bring humanity peace, or are we back at square 1? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by