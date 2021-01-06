The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Orders of senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis on school closure remain unclear

Neither rabbi addressed directly the issue of whether or not they would instruct school principals to close their institutions in the upcoming lockdown.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 6, 2021 20:32
An Orthodox Jewish man wearing a surgical mask rides by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, April 22, 2020. (photo credit: ERICA PRICE/GETTY IMAGES)
An Orthodox Jewish man wearing a surgical mask rides by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, April 22, 2020.
(photo credit: ERICA PRICE/GETTY IMAGES)
Two of the most senior rabbinic leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community have remained tight-lipped as to their position on whether or not schools in the sector should stay open or close in the coming COVID-19 lockdown.
Both Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the two leading rabbis in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic community, issued strong messages on Tuesday night and Wednesday calling on the public to be vigilant in observing health regulations regarding the virus.
But neither rabbi addressed directly the issue of whether or not they would instruct school principals to close their institutions in the upcoming lockdown.
During the country’s second lockdown in September and October, Kanievsky refused to issue a blanket order closing the sector’s schools and told individual school principals who asked him what to do to keep their schools open.
According to reports on Tuesday, Kanievsky and his assistants had come to an agreement with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion that ultra-Orthodox schools in the capital would close for two weeks.
But over night Tuesday, Kanievsky apparently reversed himself and told the principal of a large school in Jerusalem that he should keep his institution open.
Representatives for the rabbi declined however to answer what precisely his position is.
On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Kanievsky issued a statement saying the rabbi had received a briefing from his personal doctor about the high infection rate in the ultra-Orthodox community and the country at large, including the highly infectious “British mutation.”
The statement said that Kanievsky called on the public “to increase their Torah study, their fear of Heaven, and prayer to stop the plague and instructed [people] to observe and be strict about the instructions of doctors and the regulations that have been determined to stop the plague, and to be diligent with extra caution regarding the sick and old who are in extra danger.”
A spokesperson for Edelstein said the rabbi had not decided his position yet.
During the second lockdown, Edelstein was somewhat more cautious and urged principals who asked him whether or not to open not to come into conflict with the government and police, but to open schools if possible.
On Tuesday night Edelstein gave a statement saying that the public had become negligent in obeying health regulations, and called those who are lax with medical instructions “rodef,” that is someone who poses a danger to the lives of others.
“The public needs to take 100 percent care in accordance with all the instructions of the doctors for how to be careful not to harm others,” said the rabbi. 


