'Our work depends on a chain of good people'

Get to know Food for Life

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 17:32
Food for Life (photo credit: Courtesy)
Food for Life
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Food for Life has been in existence since 2002 and has been working to help the needy in a number of areas. Among other things, it has been supporting food baskets for needy families for many years, and distributes hundreds of food packages every year. Another of the association's many activities is the *Warm Home* project: Four soup kitchens in the Haifa area, where people in need come every day and eat a hot meal.
Another noteworthy project is 28 schools in the city of Petah Tikva that receive 500 healthy sandwiches every day for children who come to school without food.
Gil Oshrat, CEO of the association, says: “This year we have been inundated with requests for help in many areas. We strive to help the flood of requests and do our best.
“We are happy to have the privilege to help families who have saved lives, because there is no greater giving than this. We will continue to help as many families as possible.
"The most delusional situation I have encountered is people who have donated to us several times a year and now during the coronavirus period those same people have turned to us for help ... of course we helped them.
“Our work depends on a chain of good people, who help us with financial donations so that we can help the needy. "
The association's activities are in the link www.food-forlife.org


Tags food Charity philanthropy
