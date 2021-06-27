The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Outrage after Eyal Golan performs at LGBTQ+ Pride concert

"Eyal Golan's performance with Ofra (a nickname for Offer Nissim) is a kind of punch in the face of those hurt by him."

By WALLA! CULTURE  
JUNE 27, 2021 13:05
Eyal Golan (photo credit: DUDI HASSON)
Eyal Golan
(photo credit: DUDI HASSON)
Social networks raged on Saturday following the revelation that Eyal Golan would participate in Offer Nissim's party Saturday night in Tel Aviv, as part of the musician and DJ's annual party for Pride Month. With the leak of the list of participating artists and the inclusion of Golan, web users began to express their protest on Facebook and Twitter, with a WhatsApp protest group also opened for this.
"Eyal Golan's performance with Ofra (a nickname for Offer Nissim) is a kind of punch in the face of those hurt by him, and also harms the image of the LGBTQ+ community whose fight for recognition of their rights is one of the most important in our generation," tweeted a user.
Another wrote: "Eyal Golan at the main party of Pride is a spit in the face of the women who stand by us, it is a spit in the face of anyone who believes that sexual harassment should be removed from the Israeli public. It is an unparalleled disgrace. Shame. I have no words."
Another tweet said: "Who in the name of God is the organizer of the Pride Parade who thought of the idea of bringing Eyal Golan? How are there other people around here who think he should stand on the stage?"
Another user wrote: "Why is Eyal Golan's performance tonight depressing me so much? Because I, like many women, see myself as an ally of the LGBTQ+ struggle, even though it is not my struggle. Friends (and family members) who came tonight and danced to a performance by Eyal Golan – you know, it's like saying: We are not your allies, in your struggle."
The Kulan organization tweeted in response: "Spitting in the face; to bring Eyal Golan to the main stage in a performance that ends off Pride Month is spitting in the face of women and victims of sexual violence. Eyal Golan was not convicted in court, but everyone knows what he did is wrong, it cannot be and there is no chance in the world that I will dance when my sisters are crying."
Yael Sherer, a well-known social activist, wrote: "It is disgusting that in Ofra, Eyal Golan will land like this without the audience that bought super expensive tickets knowing and being able to decide to boycott this disgusting thing."
 
NISSIM'S EVENT also featured Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Marina Maximilian and Ilan Peled, as well as Maya Simantov, Nissim's regular partner.
"We say with a clear voice: there is no pride in rape culture and there is no pride in its validation in the LGBTQ+ community nor outside of it. Rape and sexual abuse culture harms every Israeli: women, men, children, the LGBTQ+ community and those outside of it," said the religious gay support and advocacy group Havruta in response to Golan's participation.
"Day by day, hour by hour, we fight for the right of every person to live safely as they are, without incitement, violence or sexual assault," added Havruta. "As a strong community, we must condemn every validation of sexual abuse. It has no place - not in the LGBTQ+ community and not in any community. Together with additional organizations in the community, we will turn to the producers of the event in a demand that this incident not happen again."
Liam Productions said in response: "Eyal has always cherished and respected the LGBTQ+ community and this year for the first time he came to perform with the international creator Offer Nissim in honor of the Pride celebrations. As part of the collaboration and at the climax of the evening, Golan performed the beloved hit "I Do Not Understand Hebrew" in front of 20,000 viewers and was received with immense love."
 
A TRIAL concerning a civil suit against Golan opened last month at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. The lawsuit concerns the case of alleged offenses committed against two of the complainants by the singer along with others.
As part of the lawsuit, the complainants claim, among other things, negligent behavior on the part of the police, as well as the fact that the law has not been exhausted regarding Golan and are demanding compensation. A gag order was placed on their identities and other details that might reveal them.
The affair in question was published in 2013 and was dubbed "social games," in which Golan and people close to him were questioned on suspicion of illegitimate intercourse with the consent of minors. One of the detainees was also Golan's father, Danny Bitton, who passed away about a month ago.
In February 2014, the State Attorney's Office announced the closure of the case against Golan, after the complainants withdrew their accusations against him. After the closure of the case, the complainants claimed that the investigation was not conducted properly, and that the accusations against some of Golan's associates were not investigated at all.
Matan Vasserman/Maariv and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Gay Pride eyal golan LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by