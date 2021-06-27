Outrage after Eyal Golan performs at LGBTQ+ Pride concert

Another wrote: "Eyal Golan at the main party of Pride is a spit in the face of the women who stand by us, it is a spit in the face of anyone who believes that sexual harassment should be removed from the Israeli public. It is an unparalleled disgrace. Shame. I have no words." Eyal Golan 's performance with Ofra (a nickname for Offer Nissim) is a kind of punch in the face of those hurt by him, and also harms the image of the LGBTQ+ community whose fight for recognition of their rights is one of the most important in our generation," tweeted a user.Another wrote: "Eyal Golan at the main party of Pride is a spit in the face of the women who stand by us, it is a spit in the face of anyone who believes that sexual harassment should be removed from the Israeli public. It is an unparalleled disgrace. Shame. I have no words."

Another user wrote: "Why is Eyal Golan's performance tonight depressing me so much? Because I, like many women, see myself as an ally of the LGBTQ+ struggle, even though it is not my struggle. Friends (and family members) who came tonight and danced to a performance by Eyal Golan – you know, it's like saying: We are not your allies, in your struggle." Another tweet said: "Who in the name of God is the organizer of the Pride Parade who thought of the idea of bringing Eyal Golan? How are there other people around here who think he should stand on the stage?"Another user wrote: "Why is Eyal Golan's performance tonight depressing me so much? Because I, like many women, see myself as an ally of the LGBTQ+ struggle, even though it is not my struggle. Friends (and family members) who came tonight and danced to a performance by Eyal Golan – you know, it's like saying: We are not your allies, in your struggle."

The Kulan organization tweeted in response: "Spitting in the face; to bring Eyal Golan to the main stage in a performance that ends off Pride Month is spitting in the face of women and victims of sexual violence. Eyal Golan was not convicted in court, but everyone knows what he did is wrong, it cannot be and there is no chance in the world that I will dance when my sisters are crying."

Yael Sherer, a well-known social activist, wrote: "It is disgusting that in Ofra, Eyal Golan will land like this without the audience that bought super expensive tickets knowing and being able to decide to boycott this disgusting thing."

"We say with a clear voice: there is no pride in rape culture and there is no pride in its validation in the LGBTQ+ community nor outside of it. Rape and sexual abuse culture harms every Israeli: women, men, children, the LGBTQ+ community and those outside of it," said the religious gay support and advocacy group Havruta in response to Golan's participation. "Day by day, hour by hour, we fight for the right of every person to live safely as they are, without incitement, violence or sexual assault," added Havruta. "As a strong community, we must condemn every validation of sexual abuse. It has no place - not in the LGBTQ+ community and not in any community. Together with additional organizations in the community, we will turn to the producers of the event in a demand that this incident not happen again." NISSIM'S EVENT also featured Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Marina Maximilian and Ilan Peled, as well as Maya Simantov, Nissim's regular partner.

Liam Productions said in response: "Eyal has always cherished and respected the LGBTQ+ community and this year for the first time he came to perform with the international creator Offer Nissim in honor of the Pride celebrations. As part of the collaboration and at the climax of the evening, Golan performed the beloved hit "I Do Not Understand Hebrew" in front of 20,000 viewers and was received with immense love."

A TRIAL concerning a civil suit against Golan opened last month at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. The lawsuit concerns the case of alleged offenses committed against two of the complainants by the singer along with others.

As part of the lawsuit, the complainants claim, among other things, negligent behavior on the part of the police, as well as the fact that the law has not been exhausted regarding Golan and are demanding compensation. A gag order was placed on their identities and other details that might reveal them.

The affair in question was published in 2013 and was dubbed "social games," in which Golan and people close to him were questioned on suspicion of illegitimate intercourse with the consent of minors. One of the detainees was also Golan's father, Danny Bitton, who passed away about a month ago.

In February 2014, the State Attorney's Office announced the closure of the case against Golan, after the complainants withdrew their accusations against him. After the closure of the case, the complainants claimed that the investigation was not conducted properly, and that the accusations against some of Golan's associates were not investigated at all.

Matan Vasserman/Maariv and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.