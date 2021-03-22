Protests as hearings begin on Eyal Golan suit

The complainants said: "We are happy that we have reached this moment, after very long years of injustice. It is time for the world to see who the real liar is. Let everyone look at him and he will be ashamed, not us. For years, he continued and buried us in the same place. No more. For us it is the first step on the path to justice. The first hearing dealt with formal matters. In the following hearings, we hope that the truth will be proven and published."

As part of the lawsuit, the complainants claim, among other things, negligent behavior on the part of the police, as well as the fact that the law has not been exhausted with Golan to the end and are demanding compensation. A gag order was placed on their identities and other details that might reveal them.

Outside the court, demonstrators gathered, including women's organizations who called for justice for the complainants because they claimed this was not done in the criminal proceedings.

The protesters said, "This time they are not alone. Eyal Golan has the money, the connections and the power - but they have the truth - and us. It is time for the lies of Golan and his surroundings to be exposed. It is time for the public to know what really happened there, and for the Israeli media to stop embracing him and allowing the shameful sexual exploitation. Along with Golan, the Israel Police is also on trial today. Unfortunately, the prosecution chose to defend the police omissions with appalling victim blaming. It is time for them to understand that the rules have changed. We will not allow this to pass."

Golan himself is scheduled to attend a hearing accompanied by his lawyers and the people close to him, and the hearing is to be held in an open court, following a petition by Globes and Channel 13. Therefore, there is a high concentration of people outside the courtroom and dozens of photographers and media people.

This is an affair that was published in 2013 and was dubbed "social games," in which the singer Eyal Golan and people close to him were questioned, on suspicion of illegitimate intercourse with the consent of minors. One of the detainees was also Golan's father, Danny Bitton, who passed away about a month ago.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In February 2014, the State Attorney's Office announced the closure of the case against Eyal Golan, after the complainants withdrew their accusations against him. After the closure of the case, the complainants claimed that the investigation was not conducted properly, and that the accusations against some of Golan's associates were not investigated at all.