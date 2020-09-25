The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Outrage as school teacher who committed indecent acts receives light sentence

"What message is conveyed to the victim? To children in general? What message is conveyed to the offenders?"

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 09:25
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Activists expressed outrage after Evyatar Gross, a teacher who was convicted for committing indecent acts against a nine-year-old on school property, was sentenced with only nine months of community service on Wednesday.
The Israel National Council for the Child appealed the decision by the Petah Tikva Magistrates Court, calling it an "lenient sentence that doesn't come close to the level of an appropriate sentence and doesn't reflect the severity of the harm nor its circumstances."
The Israel National Council for the Child is helping the child and her family in the legal process as part of services provided by the Child Victim Assistance Center.
"There's no need to waste words considering the severity of the crimes and their consequences on the victim of the crime, the damages caused to her and on the long rehabilitation process that is still expected for them, and their representatives justly filed suit to sentence the accused with imprisonment behind bars. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the accused received a lenient sentence that doesn't reflect the severity of the crime and the damage caused," said the council in a letter to the prosecution.
"We see the prosecution as holding a important and necessary position in bringing an unequivocal message concerning the severity of sex crimes against minors and the required sentence in such instances," added the council.
The Israel National Council for the Child called on the prosecution to appeal the sentence "in order to allow the court in higher proceedings to send a message in a loud, sharp and clear voice concerning the severity of sexual crimes against minors and the necessary and uncompromising sentence that should be carried out against those who commit these crimes, certainly when speaking about the taking advantage of a relationship of authority of an educator to his student."
Attorney Liron Eshel, the director of the Child Victim Assistance Center, called the sentence an "unfortunate and outrageous punishment!"
"What message is conveyed to the victim? To children in general? What message is conveyed to the offenders?" added Eshel. "We need to stop being shocked and start taking action to change the perception of the legal system that must impose significant and uncompromising punishment. The court must look children in the eye and guarantee them, and us as a society, justice."
"We are frustrated, disappointed and resentful at such a delusional decision," said the mother of the girl to Channel 12. "A person who attacks an eight-year-old girl, sexually assaults her, receives a laughable punishment, nine months of community service and monetary compensation, which is also relatively poor compared to what happened."
The mother explained that her daughter doesn't want to go back to school or even hear about school.
"He is a revered figure in the school," said the mother about Gross to Channel 12. "It has reached a point where he has captured the hearts of all the residents and population here. Even when it became known, they simply did not believe."
The crime was uncovered last year after the girl told her friends that the teacher had shown her "where children come from." One of her friends told her mother and eventually the full story was uncovered.
For a period of three weeks, Gross would come to the girl's classroom, ask to remove her from the class, bring her to an empty classroom and demand that she touch him and unclothe herself and warn her not to say anything.
The girl was not the only victim of Gross, according to Channel 12. Gross also reportedly committed indecent acts against a female student of his on a bus.


Tags children court school child sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by