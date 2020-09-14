Over $15 million raised at first-ever virtual FIDF national gala

Thousands of supporters from across the globe joined Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in saluting Israel’s soldiers and veterans yesterday at the first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala. Last night’s 2020 FIDF National Gala, themed “A Night of Heroes,” raised a total of over $15 million to support well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, with donations still being made.

Black Hawk pilot Captain T. in ‘ Air, Land, and Sea’ at FIDF Gala (FIDF) This FIDF initiative aimed to enable the global FIDF family to unite for an unprecedented night of giving and solidarity, saluting Israel’s IDF protectors, despite the limitations posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program featured several segments honoring IDF soldiers, including Lone Soldiers , who join the IDF with no immediate family in Israel. Among those being recognized at the gala was a female Black Hawk Pilot, Cpt. T., who participated in an opening segment called “Air, Land, and Sea,” in which active-duty soldiers took the audience on a dynamic and action-packed training mission. Another feature, focusing on one family’s multigenerational story, highlighted FIDF’s Witnesses in Uniform Program

The gala featured a live performance by global pop star and active IDF soldier Noa Kirel, who recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records, the largest ever for an Israeli artist. Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel also performed live, as did the IDF Musical Ensemble featuring IDF soldier Eden Alena, who will represent Israel in the next Eurovision Song Contest.

Idan Raichel performing at FIDF Virtual Gala (FIDF) FIDF National Chairman Rabbi Peter Weintraub and Israeli-American actress, model, and host Moran Atias presided as masters of ceremonies.

Other distinguished guests who participated in the gala included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. (Res.) Benjamin (Benny) Gantz; IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi; Founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Pastor John Hagee; and President and CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) Yael Eckstein. FIDF National Director and CEO, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir – who will be succeeded this month by incoming FIDF National Director and CEO Steven Weil – gave a farewell speech after six years of unprecedented organizational growth.

“The great transformation of our people’s history took place when the Jewish people restored the capacity to defend ourselves by ourselves. This is what the IDF is all about,” said Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“I have no words to express my appreciation to this big, huge, and unique organization. I do not think that anywhere in the world, there is another kind of ties and organization like this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Lt. Gen. Kochavi.

Funds raised at the gala will provide academic scholarships to combat veterans, financial assistance for soldiers in-need, support for Lone Soldiers throughout their service and upon release, crucial aid for wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers, weeks of rest and recuperation for entire IDF units, as well as educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.