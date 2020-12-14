Over 200 COVID-positive Israelis expected to return from UAE in December

Health Ministry data showed that out of the 1,658 Israelis who visited the UAE last month, 9 returned positive for the novel coronavirus (0,44%).

A Health Ministry source told Haaretz that despite the UAE's stringent COVID-19 restrictions and high testing numbers, he believes that "As soon as the Israelis come, it is enough for one to get there sick and then there is no end to it."

Another source within the ministry said that "Israelis tend not to follow the guidelines abroad. They travel in large groups and do not adhere to the social distancing guidelines or wear a mask. In addition, there is a very high isolation violation rate among people returning from abroad, and it is very difficult to enforce."