Over 2,500 Israeli students take part in social problems hackathon

Out of the 2,500 students from across Israel who participated in the competition, 10 initiatives proceeded to the final round of the hackathon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 03:10
Students participating in a hackathon. (photo credit: ASSOCIATION FOR VOLUNTEERING)
Students participating in a hackathon.
(photo credit: ASSOCIATION FOR VOLUNTEERING)
Some 2,500 students participated in a social issues hackathon on Wednesday as part of the Association for Volunteering's "Path" initiative, according to a press release from the association.
Out of the 2,500 students from across Israel who participated in the competition, 10 initiatives proceeded to the final round of the hackathon. In the final round, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon and Yaron Lutz, CEO of the Association for Volunteering, attended in order to congratulate the victor. 
In first place was the initiative to promote a change of signage in the buildings of education institutions throughout Israel to promote gender equality, which will be done by showing both feminine and masculine gender on signs. As a result of the initiative's victory, the leaders of the project received a cash prize in funding.
The second place project was the "With All My Power Against Violence" initiative, which focuses on crime reduction. In third place was the "Fearless project," which seeks to provide hygiene products to the needy.
“I would like to congratulate all the participants in the hackathon. Many young people, Jews and Arabs, identified social problems that touched their hearts, and initiated a solution in the form of creative and fresh social enterprises," said Yaron Lutz.
"The hackathon proves that we have a young generation that has involvement and social action in their hearts, and can lead Israeli society to a good future. I would like to thank all our dear partners who took part in the hackathon and all the staff of the "Path" program who promote social engagement among students throughout the year," Lutz added. 
Uriah Frenkel, Director of the "Path" program, also noted the efficacy of the initiative, saying "The social entrepreneurship process we went through proves that students are looking for where to feel meaningful, looking for the space where they can influence, improve the environment, develop skills and gain confidence and empowerment. " 


