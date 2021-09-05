The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Over 3,000 expected at Orthodox Union's virtual Torah Yerushalayim on Sept. 12

Speakers such as Chief Rabbi David Lau and singer Rabbi Shlomo Katz are expected to be at this year's virtual Torah Yerushalayim event

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 03:56
The Orthodox Union (OU) was founded in New York in 1898
The Orthodox Union (OU) was founded in New York in 1898
(photo credit: OU ISRAEL)
More than 3,000 men and women are expected to join the Orthodox Union (OU)'s third annual Torah Yerushalayim, featuring leading rabbinic scholars, educators, and Jewish communal leaders on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
It will consist of five keynote addresses, 16 classes, and two panels covering topics ranging from the upcoming Shmita year, Yom Kippur, teshuva and Sukkot. Another key topic to address will be parenting during this unique pandemic age.
Speakers such as Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau, Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon, Rabbi Herschel Schachter, Sivan Rahav Meir, Dina Schoonmaker, Shani Taragin, and others will feature, as well as a musical performance by Rabbi Shlomo Katz.
To appreciate ‘teshuva,’ one should remember that there is ample opportunity to repair a relationship with God. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)To appreciate ‘teshuva,’ one should remember that there is ample opportunity to repair a relationship with God. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“The days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur provide a unique opportunity for introspection and connecting to Hashem. The goal of Torah Yerushalayim is to uplift your Aseret Yemei Teshuva (Ten Days of Repentance) and Yom Kippur, and we have assembled leading scholars and educators to create a dynamic virtual worldwide event that offers something for everyone," said OU Israel executive director Rabbi Avi Berman.
“As we enter the Shmita year, this year’s program will feature a learning track focusing on the unique Halachot that will guide us through this year and even impact next year as well. We are excited to offer so many remarkable and incredibly inspiring shiurim to Jews around the world who have been unable to come to Israel and learn with these rabbis and educators in person due to the pandemic."
The event is free to the public. For more information and to register, please visit https://tickchak.co.il/TY2021 


