Over 570 register for Technion's first quantum computing summer school

The course presented the foundations of quantum computing theory along with a practical programming course on an IBM quantum mini-computer. Participants did not require an in-depth prior knowledge of programming languages, allowing a wide range of students to explore the subject.

Major multinational companies, including IBM, Google, Daimler and Pfizer, are building infrastructure to prepare for the wider use of quantum computing. Technion encourages its students to learn quantum computing so that they will be ready to meet the demands of the hi-tech industry of tomorrow.

“Quantum computers are expected to revolutionize the world of computing,” said Prof. Netanel Lindner, director of the “Quantum Computing Primer” school at the Technion, in a press release. “In certain tasks, they will most likely account for a significant improvement compared to the computers with which we are currently familiar. Although we can’t predict the scope of its impact, some members of the scientific community believe that the effect of quantum computing on research, industry, and business will be enormous.”

The School for Quantum Computing is part of Technion's Helen Diller Center for Quantum Science, Matter and Engineering.

“The quantum computers that exist today are still at the fledgling stage and do not yet have practical applications," said the director of the center, Prof. Joseph Avron. "They serve as platforms for the games of quantum computing scientists and resemble the harbingers of the computing world – like the first Atari computer game that was the precursor of the first personal computers.”

“This software makes it possible to implement a wide range of quantum applications, experiments, and algorithms, and the course will give participants an opportunity to research and discover by themselves the possibilities that are hidden in the world of quantum computing,” explained PhD. student Tasneem Biadsy, who teaches the practical part of the course.