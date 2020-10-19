The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Over 70% of Holocaust survivors need financial aid - comptroller

The report suggested the various bodies create one single information point to help survivors and to improve cooperation between state bodies and NGOs devoted to the well being of survivors.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 16:01
Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg outside Birkenau. (photo credit: WWW.FROMTHEDEPTHS.ORG)
Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg outside Birkenau.
(photo credit: WWW.FROMTHEDEPTHS.ORG)
Some 70% of Holocaust survivors require financial assistance, according to a report published Monday by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman - up 3% from three years prior.
Three years ago, the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims, which is under the Finance Ministry, was advised to do a comprehensive evaluation of the needs of those who survived the Holocaust and are now living in Israel. It was provided with a budget of NIS 17 million and was able to obtain data on 22% among known survivors in three years.
At the time, extra funding was given to programs within the Welfare Ministry meant to help Holocaust survivors who are home-bound. The ministry only used 30% of its budget to help needy survivors between 2018 and 2019. Yet, the ministry used all its budget within "The National Plan," which was NIS 58 mil. No large-scale effort to map who are the survivors and what their needs are was attempted.  
Distress buttons, which send medical help when pressed by the elderly in his or her home, are funded by donations and the 9,000 survivors who currently have them might lose them. The website maintained by the foundation as a primary source of information used by survivors to claim their pensions and rights was noted as “in need of improvement.”
The report also noted some points of improvement when compared to three years ago.
Inter-government transfer of data concerning Holocaust survivors has improved and more support was offered to survivors between 2017-2019. The Construction Ministry created a work plan to make public housing units used by survivors suitable for the elderly. It is missing NIS 21 million to complete the work, the report found.
The report suggested the various bodies create one single information point to help survivors and to improve cooperation between state bodies and NGOs devoted to the wellbeing of survivors. 


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Comptroller Report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Joint List - On the wrong side of history with Israel-UAE deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by