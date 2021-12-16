Over 91,000 Israelis visited Georgia in 2021

The largest share of tourists who visited Georgia from January through November 2021 accounted for Turkey , with 293,866 visitors, Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of Turkish visitors over the first 11 months of 2021 decreased by 7 percent, compared to 315,882 tourists over the same period of 2020, and by 72.7 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic), when more than 1 million people visited Georgia from Turkey. Turkey is followed by Russia with 194,537 visitors.

Georgia saw a decrease in the number of visitors from Russia over the reporting period of 2021 as well — by 4.8 percent, compared to 204,273 tourists over the first 11 months of 2020.

The current index of Russia's visitors has significantly decreased (by 86.2 percent), compared to 1.4 million people from January through November 2019.

Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)