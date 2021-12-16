Over 91,000 Israelis visited Georgia in 2021

The largest share of tourists who visited Georgia from January through November 2021 accounted for Turkey, with 293,866 visitors, Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.
The number of Turkish visitors over the first 11 months of 2021 decreased by 7 percent, compared to 315,882 tourists over the same period of 2020, and by 72.7 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic), when more than 1 million people visited Georgia from Turkey. Turkey is followed by Russia with 194,537 visitors.
Georgia saw a decrease in the number of visitors from Russia over the reporting period of 2021 as well — by 4.8 percent, compared to 204,273 tourists over the first 11 months of 2020.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
The current index of Russia's visitors has significantly decreased (by 86.2 percent), compared to 1.4 million people from January through November 2019.
The remaining countries: — Armenia — 146,042 visitors (decrease of 42 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Georgia (nonresident) — 138,336 visitors (increase of 1.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Ukraine — 137,857 visitors (increase of 236.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Israel — 91,355 visitors (increase of 257.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Azerbaijan — 73,931 visitors (decrease of 74.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Kazakhstan — 62,163 visitors (increase of 374.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Saudi Arabia — 58,520 visitors (increase of 1079.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Belarus — 51,412 visitors (increase of 276.2 percent, compared to the same period of 2020).