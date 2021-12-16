The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Over 91,000 Israelis visited Georgia in 2021

The Georgian National Tourism Administration presented the number of Israeli visitors in November.

By MARYANA AKHMEDOVA/TNS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 17:25
A general view of the 6th Century David Gareja cave monastery near the Azeri border, southeast of Tbilisi (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of the 6th Century David Gareja cave monastery near the Azeri border, southeast of Tbilisi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The largest share of tourists who visited Georgia from January through November 2021 accounted for Turkey, with 293,866 visitors, Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.
The number of Turkish visitors over the first 11 months of 2021 decreased by 7 percent, compared to 315,882 tourists over the same period of 2020, and by 72.7 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic), when more than 1 million people visited Georgia from Turkey. Turkey is followed by Russia with 194,537 visitors.
Georgia saw a decrease in the number of visitors from Russia over the reporting period of 2021 as well — by 4.8 percent, compared to 204,273 tourists over the first 11 months of 2020.
The current index of Russia's visitors has significantly decreased (by 86.2 percent), compared to 1.4 million people from January through November 2019.
Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The remaining countries: — Armenia — 146,042 visitors (decrease of 42 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Georgia (nonresident) — 138,336 visitors (increase of 1.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Ukraine — 137,857 visitors (increase of 236.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Israel — 91,355 visitors (increase of 257.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Azerbaijan — 73,931 visitors (decrease of 74.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Kazakhstan — 62,163 visitors (increase of 374.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Saudi Arabia — 58,520 visitors (increase of 1079.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2020); — Belarus — 51,412 visitors (increase of 276.2 percent, compared to the same period of 2020).


Tags Israel Turkey georgia Israei tourist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eynat Guez

What do post-COVID employees want? It isn't more free snacks - opinion

 By EYNAT GUEZ
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Andrea Samuels

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by