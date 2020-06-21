The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Over 95,000 jobs at risk due to Israeli quarantine measures, warns IATA

IATA says the government must consider a package of measures to support Israeli airlines and develop plans to restart the aviation industry.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 21, 2020 11:54
Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Sunday that Israel's continued quarantine restrictions are putting over 95,000 jobs at risk, and called for "vital" government assistance to be granted to the country's struggling airlines.
Forecasting a 13 million (55%) decline in passenger numbers this year, the representative body for the global airline industry estimates that airline revenues will drop by $3.2 billion, with a wider impact of $8.3b. on the Israeli economy.
As a result, IATA says the government must consider a package of measures to support Israeli airlines and develop plans to restart the aviation industry.
Citing measures implemented elsewhere, the association said assistance could take the form of direct financial aid, extensions to wage subsidies and corporate taxation relief, and avoiding increases in airport and air navigation charges.
While financial aid for struggling airlines including El Al is important, IATI also emphasized the importance of swiftly restarting air connectivity.
International aviation traffic in Israel has almost ground to a halt since the government denied entry to foreign nationals on March 18, even if they can prove their ability to remain in home isolation for 14 days upon arrival.
The entry ban is open-ended, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has touted August 1 as a possible date for allowing tourists to return from Greece and Cyprus without requiring quarantine.
Counting 185,000 jobs directly or indirectly supported by aviation, and the industry's 5% contribution to national GDP, IATI said continued quarantine measures and shutdown of the aviation industry is putting half of the total contribution at risk. It is therefore "essential," the association added, that the government details a plan to remove quarantine measures and re-integrate the nation into global travel and trade.
"Airlines in Israel are suffering an unprecedented collapse in revenues, and in order to preserve air connectivity, it’s vital that Israel follow the lead of many other governments and provide financial assistance to the industry," said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA Regional Vice President for Europe.
"Quarantine measures are a huge impediment to a recovery in air traffic. Our latest passenger survey shows that 83% will not travel if a quarantine is in place. Therefore, if the Israeli government is looking to restart the economy, it needs an alternative risk-based solution."
Despite months of negotiations, Israeli flag carrier El Al and Finance Ministry officials have still failed to reach an agreement for a critical bailout plan to keep the airline in business. El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin has previously warned that El Al will not renew operations without a rescue agreement.
According to a new proposal received by El Al management earlier this month, the government is willing to offer a $250 million loan to the company.
In addition, El Al would issue shares worth $150m., backed by a government guarantee to purchase shares that are left unsold. The agreement ultimately could see the state acquiring approximately 60% of the company’s shares and becoming the majority shareholder.
Dismissing reports that the airline had rejected the offer, El Al told the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it had "suggested adjustments" to the rescue proposal and that it would continue negotiations with the Finance Ministry.
Any rescue plan is expected to be conditional upon severe cost-cutting measures and layoffs expected to affect one-third of the airline’s 6,500-strong workforce. Should El Al management and Finance Ministry officials reach a deal, it will also require the approval of an Israeli bank, the El Al workers union, the government and the Knesset Finance Committee.
Last week, El Al said it would extend its halt on all scheduled passenger flights to and from Israel until July 31, with the exception of cargo flights and one-off services. Some 6,000 of the carrier’s 6,500 staff are also scheduled to remain on unpaid leave until July 31.


