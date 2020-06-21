The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA believes annexation is inevitable, calls for ‘peaceful resistance’

“Netanyahu received a blank check from Trump, who told him he can deposit it anytime he wants,” Rajoub told reporters in Ramallah.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 21, 2020 16:17
A view of the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, Jan. 28, 2020. (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
A view of the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, Jan. 28, 2020.
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
The working assumption of the Palestinians is that the Israeli plan to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank is inevitable because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a green light from US President Donald Trump to do whatever he wants, Jibril Rajoub, member of the Fatah Central Committee, said on Sunday.
“Netanyahu received a blank check from Trump, who told him he can deposit it anytime he wants,” Rajoub told reporters in Ramallah. “The Palestinians are acting on this basis. Unless Netanyahu realizes that there would be a political, economic and security price for his action, he will carry out his plan.”
Rajoub, a former commander of the Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Service in the West Bank, called on Palestinians to launch a “peaceful popular resistance” against the Israeli annexation plan and said EU and UN envoys would take part in the protests.
Rajoub said that that the first Fatah-sponsored anti-annexation protest will be held in Jericho on Monday and urged Palestinians to participate. The protests would be peaceful, he said. “But if the annexation is imposed, our tactics and methods will change and will be taken after conducting dialogue with between all Palestinian factions, including those that are not part of the PLO,” such as Hamas, Rajoub said.
He emphasized the need for Palestinian unity in order to confront the annexation plan. “We want to maintain Palestinian national consensus as long as our political goal is clear: a Palestinian state on all the territories occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Rajoub said. “We want a solution to the question of the refugees in accordance with UN resolution 194. The peaceful popular resistance is our top priority. This is the time to lay aside all our differences.”
Rajoub expressed opposition to “returning to the square of blood” with Israel, adding that this would not serve the Palestinian issue at this stage.
He said that resorting to violence against Israel would jeopardize the Palestinians’ diplomatic achievements in the international arena. “We believe that maintaining the state of conflict between the international community and Israel is an achievement,” Rajoub explained.
Repeating Palestinian opposition to Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, also known as the Deal of the Century, Rajoub said that the Palestinians are not seeking economic solutions. “We in Fatah are determined to change the reality in order to thwart attempts to liquidate our cause,” he said. “We need to agree that the occupation is our major enemy. We have no problem launching dialogue, as of tomorrow, with all factions to establish national partnership.”
Rajoub hinted that the Palestinian leadership might dismantle the PA, if and when the annexation plan is implemented. “At a certain phase, we will demand that Israel assume its responsibilities [over the PA-controlled areas],” he said.
Rajoub said that Palestinians representing “all components” of Palestinian society would participate in the anti-annexation protests.
“The protests don’t belong to Hamas or Fatah or the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine or any other party.,” he added. “All Palestinians will participate in the activities, and they will represent all components of Palestinian society. We want our protests to be organized.”
The PA government, the PLO Executive Committee, and the Fatah Central Committee will hold meetings in the Jordan Valley in the coming days “to send a message that this occupation wants to liquidate our cause.,” Rajoub revealed. “Trump gave Netanyahu a blank check to annex 30% of the West Bank. In Fatah we are working on the assumption that the annexation is inevitable. We don’t think in political terms, we don’t understand politics, and we don’t want to understand politics. We are all mobilized.”
PA Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information Nabil Abu Rudaineh said at the press conference that the Palestinians are opposed to any form of annexation, regardless of the size df the land slated for annexation. “For us, this is a matter of principle,” Abu Rudaineh said.
The Palestinian leadership, he said, will continue to boycott the US administration because of its policies and measures against the Palestinians. “When Trump said no to Jerusalem, President Abbas said no to Trump and no to America,” Abu Rudaineh said, referring to the US president’s December 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “The Palestinian leadership will remain committed to this position.”
Regarding the possibility that the annexation plan could be announced on July 1, Abu Rudaineh said that “the next 10 days are fateful and dangerous.”
The Palestinians, he added, have lost confidence in the US and Israel. “We have already decided to end our agreements and coordination with the US and Israel. We have cut our ties with the US. President Abbas is the most courageous leader because he said that as long as Jerusalem is not on the table, Trump is also not on the table. The whole world is pressuring President Abbas to talk to the Americans, but the Palestinian national position remains firm. We will sit only with the Quartet [US, EU, UN and Russia] and only on the basis of international legitimacy. We won’t make any concessions regarding a sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian Authority Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by