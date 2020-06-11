The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA works with Fatah armed groups after ending coordination with Israel

The absence of the PA security forces has paved the way for members of the Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades to increase their activities in these areas,

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 11, 2020 19:13
FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority security forces have stepped up their cooperation with activists belonging to the ruling Fatah faction in the West Bank, a Fatah official confirmed on Thursday.
The official told The Jerusalem Post that the increased cooperation came in wake of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to renounce all agreements and understandings with Israel, including security cooperation between the Palestinian security forces and the IDF.
The PA security forces have begun working with various Farah-affiliated groups, including the faction’s armed groups Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the official revealed.
The cooperation began shortly after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the West Bank in early March, when the PA security forces sought assistance from Fatah activists in enforcing lockdowns and other security measures in several Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps.
“The Palestinian Authority was unable to enforce its measures on the ground alone due to political, security and economic reasons,” another senior Fatah official told the Post. “The Palestinian security forces had to rely on volunteers from civil society organizations and Fatah members in each city, village and refugee camp.”
The volunteers and activists have since been working under The Supreme Emergency Committee, headed by PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
The committee established several sub-committees to assist in enforcing the state of emergency declared by Abbas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One of these sub-committees belongs to Fatah and includes hundreds of members of the Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, who were tasked with security-related missions, including manning checkpoints at entrances to Palestinian communities in the West Bank.
Following Abbas’s decision to halt security coordination with Israel, the PA security forces have stopped operating in many areas of the West Bank, particularly Area B, which is jointly controlled by Israel and the PA.
The absence of the PA security forces has paved the way for members of the Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades to increase their activities in these areas, often to the dismay of many Palestinians who expressed fear that the Fatah gunmen would replace the PA security forces in imposing law and order and combating crime.
“The increased activities of the Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades will undermine the Palestinian Authority and its security forces,” said Abdel Karim Jubran, a political analyst from Ramallah. “The biggest fear is that Hamas and Islamic Jihad would exploit the anarchy to step up their political and security activities in the West Bank. We have already seen many Hamas and Islamic Jihad members involved in various activities, including relief work, in several areas, especially Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarem. At the beginning, the Palestinian Authority made an effort to stop Hamas and Islamic Jihad from operating in the West Bank. Now, however, the Palestinian security forces and several mayors are not doing anything to stop these activities.”
Samir Khaldoun, a former security prisoner and senior Fatah official from Nablus, said he did not rule out the possibility that the Fatah gunmen would play a major role if and when violence erupts between the Palestinians and Israel. “The Tanzim and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades played a big role during the Second Intifada,” Khaldoun told the Post.
“In recent weeks, the two groups seem to have resumed their activities after receiving a green light from the Palestinian leadership. Until recently, the Palestinian security forces showed zero tolerance towards the public appearances of armed militias. Now, we see that matters on the ground have changed and these security forces are working closely with Fatah armed groups.”
A senior Tanzim member in the town of al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem, confirmed that his men were now working closely with the PA security forces. “Recently, we had a meeting with the [Palestinian] security commanders,” he said.
“They pressured us to assume security responsibilities in our town. Basically, they wanted us to replace the security forces in enforcing law and order. Now they are asking us to work in areas where the Palestinian security forces have stopped operating because of the decision to halt security coordination with Israel. They told us that Palestinian security officers would assist the Tanzim members, but without appearing in their uniforms because there’s no security coordination with the Israelis.”


Tags Israel Fatah Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why you should wear a mask to prevent second wave coronavirus? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown 'Gone with the Wind' ban in US gets mixed Israeli reaction By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by