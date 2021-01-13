The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian media outlets ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic

Dozens of journalists have been laid off, news stations have closed, making the beginning of 2021 brutal for Palestinian journalists.

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASIM/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 13, 2021 00:20
Palestinian Journalist Syndicate (photo credit: MEDIA LINE)
Palestinian Journalist Syndicate
(photo credit: MEDIA LINE)
Dozens of journalists have been laid off, news stations have closed, making the beginning of 2021 brutal for Palestinian journalists. 
It’s being called a “media massacre” – probably the worst period in the history of Palestinian journalism. In the first two weeks of 2021 alone, dozens of reporters, camerapersons and technicians have been forced to resign from their jobs; others have been laid off.
Last week, Ajyal, the largest radio station in the Palestinian territories, let go of at least 15 of its top personnel, many of whom have been with the outlet since it went on the air in 1999.
Management blamed the decision on decreasing advertising revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, and claims it reached an amicable deal with the outgoing employees.
But the employees say they had no other choice but to accept the deal. Ajyal's general manager, Waleed Nassar, did not respond to numerous phone calls from The Media Line.
Many journalists took to Facebook to criticize and call out Nassar, who in response blocked all of them.
On Monday, the newsrooms of the television and radio stations operated by the communications department of An-Najah National University, located in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, were shuttered. Before the closings, management fired at least 17 members of the newsroom staffs.
In a statement, station management said that the decision was made because of "heavy losses."
Palestinian business mogul Bashar Masri is reported to have bought the newsrooms.
The television channel affiliated with the Al-Quds University also laid off at least five people this week, while many other regional and international news outlets are downsizing.
Al-Quds Newspaper, the last Palestinian daily in east Jerusalem, which is facing tremendous financial difficulties, has dismissed about 40 members of its staff.
And more bad news is looming on the horizon.
Laws protecting Palestinian journalists are weak or nonexistent. Many Palestinian journalists work without a contract or under temporary contracts, either on a part-time basis or as freelancers, with little to no benefits.
According to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, there are about 2,900 journalists, including reporters, editors, camerapersons, and sound engineers, working in the Palestinian territories including east Jerusalem. The average monthly salary is less than $750.
The main source of income for the Palestinian media is from advertisements. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year, many Palestinian news outlets have faced major financial difficulties because of a lack of advertising, and many have closed.
The Palestinian Authority ordered a complete shutdown in areas under its control in the West Bank last year at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak which lasted for about three months. This led to less spending on advertising. 
Nasser Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, told The Media Line that the syndicate immediately began working with the PA in anticipation of layoffs in the media sector.
Abu Bakr blamed the pandemic and social media for the financial troubles of Palestinian media outlets. He called the millions of dollars spent on advertisements on social media by Palestinian businesses "disastrous."
"These international companies do not pay taxes to the Palestinian government while operating in Palestine," he said of the owners of the social media platforms.
"The coronavirus crisis led to a major financial crisis. As a union, we signed a tripartite agreement with the ministry of labor and the ministry of information to protect the private media sector from the implications of this financial crisis," he said.
The agreement that was reached, according to Abu Baker, allows media outlets to pay half-salaries to its employees for half the amount work, and to resume paying full salaries as soon as the financial hardship is over.
Shadi Zamara, chief editor of Raya Media Network, which also owns a radio station, told The Media Line that "2020 was a black year for Palestinian journalists and media."
Zamara says Palestinian journalists’ options are few.
"There are limited opportunities, large numbers of graduates, and the competition is fierce, which forces the Palestinian journalist to accept work under these (poor) conditions to earn a living."
Zamara concedes that the Palestinian journalist is the weakest link in this equation.
What also complicates the work of the Palestinian journalist, Zamara says, are the internal Palestinian political disputes and the tendencies of private media institutions to satisfy the elite. But he doesn’t absolve the syndicate from failing to stand up for the journalists.
"The Palestinian journalist is the weakest link in this equation. Other unions such as the Syndicate of Doctors, Lawyers and Engineers are much stronger than the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate," he said. 
Ehab Al-Jariri, Editor-in-chief of 24FM Radio in the West Bank city of Ramallah, agrees.
"The Palestinian ministry of labor cannot protect anyone, including journalists. The journalist's relationship with the syndicate is weak. A larger role is required from it," he said.
Last year, Palestinian journalist Eyad Hamad accused The Associated Press of firing him for criticizing the Palestinian Authority. At the time Hamad told The Media Line that the cause for dismissal was an official complaint from the Palestinian Authority police against Hamad.
The AP denies Hamad's assertions.
The case is now pending in court. Other Palestinian journalists also have filed lawsuits in Palestinian courts accusing international news agencies of unfair dismissal.
For many years, Palestinian journalists have faced difficulties on many fronts. They are most afraid, they say, when covering the Israeli military, which they accuse of mishandling and mistreating them while they are doing their job.
"In Palestine, the suffering of the Palestinian journalist is complex: First, there is an Israeli occupation; Second, the Palestinian economy is a small and besieged economy and the companies that are able to finance their advertisements are few in number," Jariri said. 
Journalist Faris Sarafandi, who is also the general manager of 4D Media Production, a satellite, broadcast and film production company, agrees that Palestinian journalists work under many constrains, but says that the Palestinians also are harmed by other regional conflicts.
"As a result, the Palestinian issue is not a top priority to the international media, so the demand for the Palestinian journalist has decreased," he said. 
Also to blame for the layoffs and closures is the sheer number of media outlets, especially radio stations, in the Palestinian territories. In 2019, at least 80 radio stations operated in areas under PA control. At the end of last year, that number had fallen by half. Still, the number of media outlets exceeds the ability of the commercial advertising market to provide adequate financial resources for them. 
These stunning developments are a major setback for the already suffering Palestinian journalism sector.
Mahmoud Hrebat, a journalist based in Ramallah, has called for stronger support for Palestinian journalists.
"The syndicate should play an effective and strong role to protect the journalist and preserve his rights from any violations," he told The Media Line.
Palestinians say it is through the media that they can get their story out to the world. Hrebat says the latest developments will have major repercussions on this messaging.
"The Palestinian cause itself is lost because of the decision to close (media outlets) or layoff journalists. We are on the front lines making sure the occupation violations are recorded and told to the world. We should strengthen the Palestinian media. If our media dies, we all die with it," he said. 
Sarafandi sees a gloomy future for Palestinian journalism.
"The scene is very bleak. And if there are no quick and real actions by Palestinian journalists to save this profession, I think we will reach a day when the Palestinian voice and the Palestinian narrative are absent. It is the most dangerous outcome," he said. 


Tags media Palestinian Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by