Palestinian mothers teach their daughters terrorism via song on TV

The incident took place as part of a reenactment of the old bus ride from Jerusalem to Amman on official Palestinian Authority TV on June 2.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 21:22
PALESTINIAN SCHOOL girls walk past Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint at a entrance to the village of Beit Einun near Hebron (photo credit: REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN SCHOOL girls walk past Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint at a entrance to the village of Beit Einun near Hebron
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian mothers reportedly encouraged their daughters to be terrorists, via song, on a Palestinian TV channel, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) wrote in a press release on Thursday. 
The incident took place as part of a reenactment of the old bus ride from Jerusalem to Amman on official Palestinian Authority TV on June 2. 
The participants were young girls and their mothers, who used the bus ride as an opportunity to teach their daughters about violence and terrorism through singing about it, according to the report by PMW. 
Lyrics heard on the broadcast, include the lines: “From my wounds, my weapon has emerged \ O, our revolution, my weapon has emerged \ There is no force in the world that can remove the weapon from my hand \ My weapon has emerged. My weapon has emerged," according to PMW's translation.
This song, according to PMW, encourages martyrdom and is very popular among people in the PA. PMW noted that in 2010 it was performed at a cultural festival in front of the PA minister of culture, and it has appeared in Fatah video clips several times over the years. 
In 2020, PMW reported that Fatah played the song at a rally celebrating its anniversary, which was broadcast live on PA TV.


