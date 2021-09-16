The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian prisoners suspend hunger strike

The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that the mass prisoner hunger strike that was supposed to begin on Friday has been suspended after their demands were met by Israeli authorities.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 21:17
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Palestinian security prisoners’ decision to suspend the hunger strike that was supposed to begin on Friday “does not mean that the battle is over,” Qadoura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, said on Thursday.
Fares claimed that the Israel Prisons Service was still taking “punitive measures” against prisoners belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization following the escape of six inmates from Gilboa Prison last week.
Fares also claimed that some of the PIJ prisoners were still being held in solitary confinement or interrogated about the jailbreak.
Five of the escapees belong to PIJ, while the sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, is a member of the ruling Fatah faction.
The four escapees who were recaptured last weekend are being held in harsh conditions, he said.
According to Fares, six other security prisoners remain on hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention.
IDF with Palestinian demonstrators during a rally in solidarity with six Palestinian prisoners who managed to esacpe from an Israeli prison a few days ago, in Hebron, September 9, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)IDF with Palestinian demonstrators during a rally in solidarity with six Palestinian prisoners who managed to esacpe from an Israeli prison a few days ago, in Hebron, September 9, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
“Our people must continue the popular uprising in support of the prisoners,” he added. “This battle will not end until all measures against the prisoners are halted.”
On Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that the mass hunger strike of the prisoners has been suspended after their demands were met by the Israeli authorities. Some 1,380 prisoners were scheduled to go on hunger strike in the first phase of the strike.
The prisoners “decided, in a unified and harmonious manner, to suspend the hunger strike after their demands were met, notably canceling the collective punishment imposed by the occupation prisons administration on the prisoners,” the club said in a statement.


Tags IDF hunger striker palestinian prisoners
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take action to stop murders in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

To our Arab-Israeli siblings: Thank you - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Eli Kavon

Three holy men we should be remembering - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by