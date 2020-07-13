Parents of olim who are expecting a baby are allowed to travel to Israel

MK Michal Cotler Wunsh reported on Sunday that the Israeli Population and Immigration Authorities will be allowing the parents of new immigrants (olim) who are expecting to give birth or who have given birth in the past month to travel to Israel to be with their children and families during this time - after it was noted that many new or expecting parents were having trouble in this avenue."Expecting mom and dad olim, this [message] is for you," Wunsh started off excitedly saying in a Facebook video.The issue was brought to the attention of the Immigration and Integration Knesset Committee after a woman named Yehudit appealed to the government, stating that she was unable to bring her parents into the country to be there with her when she delivered her baby."We looked into it a little bit further and it turned out that there are tens of couples who won't be able to have their parents here with them," Wunsh said in a Facebook video. "We brought this to the Aliyah Klitah Committee (Immigration and Integration Knesset Committee) and thankfully in preparation for tomorrow's discussion, the Immigration Authority has reviewed the criteria and has changed it, so that all of your parents can come and be with you, when you have those incredible babies that you will deliver."She clarified further that this exception is only for parents who have given birth in the past month, or are expected to give birth in the coming month - "a month before, and a month after your expected delivery.""B'sha'ah tovah. Please take good care of yourself, and thank you to Yehudit for raising this very important issue to us. B'ahtzlacha," she concluded.Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.