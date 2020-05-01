The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Parents of terror victim Rina Shnerb name newborn daughter Tiferet

The names means "glory."

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 1, 2020 07:37
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The parents of Rina Shnerb, 17, Israel’s only terrorism fatality in the last year, named their new baby daughter eight months after her sister’s death.
Rabbi Eitan and Shira Shnerb of Lod, in central Israel, named their newborn Tiferet, which means “glory,” on Wednesday in an outdoor prayer service on Israel’s Independence Day.
The couple learned that they were expecting their 12th child during the shiva for Rina. They told reporters after the baby’s birth last week that they would not name her Rina because “you do not have two children with the same name in a family, and she is still here with us.”
Rina, her father and her brother Dvir, 19, were hiking at a West Bank spring in August when a planted bomb was detonated by terrorists. The father and brother were seriously injured.
On Tuesday, Rina’s name was added to the list of terror victims as part of Memorial Day, which remembers killed soldiers and terror victims.


