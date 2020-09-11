Parents refuse surgery for baby after circumcision gone wrong

After refusing the surgery, the parents left the hospital. Parents refused an emergency surgery for their eight-day-old infant after a life endangering accident occurred during his traditional circumcision ceremony on Friday morning, Israeli media reported.After refusing the surgery, the parents left the hospital.

The baby was brought to the pediatric emergency room at Ziv Medical Center in Safed with extreme bleeding as a result of a 'significant incision' in his genitals during the traditional brit milah ceremony, according to the hospital announcement.

An expert urologist examined the injured baby and determined that his life was in danger. "After being examined, it was decided that immediate surgery should be performed," the hospital noted.

At this point the parents took the baby and left the hospital before the doctors were able to perform the operation.

The incident was reported to the police who opened an investigation.

